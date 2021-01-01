Those of us who can give, should

Thanks to the leadership provided by new Laguna Beach councilman George Weiss, the City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance for restaurants, bars, retail, and community members.

This is to provide direct financial assistance to individuals and employees living or working in Laguna Beach that have been impacted by COVID-19. All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to the $300,000.

Join us in donating to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund by going online to www.lagunacovid19relief.com/donations. Alternately, one may also donate by sending checks to: Laguna Covid19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Those of us you can give, should do so.

Yours truly,

Johanna & Gene Felder

Laguna Beach