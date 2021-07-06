Art in Public Places 070621

“Art in Public Places” – Canyon Preserve by Michele Taylor

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the seventeenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Canyon Preserve by Michele Taylor was unveiled in August 2006 during First Thursday Art Walk.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Canyon Preserve” was unveiled in August of 2006

Five feet by five feet in size, the ceramic mosaic is located on the north-facing exterior wall of the Water District’s headquarters. It was dedicated to Bruce R. Scherer for his 30 years of service in the Water District. The project took almost a year to complete.

Installed in 2003, Laguna Tortoise in Bluebird Park was Taylor’s first piece of Public Art in Laguna. She and Gerard Stripling designed Moving Forward for the Community and Susi Q Center in 2009.

Taylor and Stripling won the Artists of the Year award for Eternal Legacy, a tribute to fallen police officers, which was dedicated in September of 2014.

Click on photo for a larger image

Dedicated to Bruce R. Scherer

Taylor’s tile mural Canyon Preserve refers to Laguna Canyon, which reflects the district’s past, as the canyon was important both as an access route and as a source of water for early Laguna Beach residents. The image is a timeless view of a creek among sycamore trees and distant foothills.

The project cost $14,000, the costs for which were split evenly between Community Art Project and the Water District.

Then Arts Commission Vice Chair Mike Tauber noticed the empty alcove at 306 Third St across Loma Place from the new People’s Council sculpture and approached the Water District regarding having a piece of art by Taylor installed in it.

Tauber and Taylor, who were close friends, worked together on paint and ceramic tile murals, sculptures, and reliefs starting in 2003.

Water District officials held a meeting and discussed their requirements with Tauber and Taylor. Tauber, who acted as her project manager, then met with the Community Art Project and showed them the design, which they approved.

Click on photo for a larger image

A timeless depiction of the canyon

Taylor went to school at Berkeley, majoring in Art with a secondary in Women’s Studies. She was an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival from 2003-2014.

After Taylor’s death in March of 2019, Cultural Arts Manager and close friend Sian Poeschl spoke to Suzie Harrison of Stu News, “Michele was able to translate her work from a personal realm to the public with a number of iconic installations. Her works were always thoughtful, meaningful, and delicate of spirit, fanciful of imagination, and caring in her interpretations.”

Canyon Preserve is located at Loma and Third Street.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.