FOA presents free off-site exhibit, Summer Season Collective at The Ritz-Carlton

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is thrilled to present its latest off-site exhibit, Summer Season Collective, open now through September 3, 2021. Located within The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, the Summer Season Collective showcases 19 select artworks from the over 100 artists represented in the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show.

“Because of our partnership with The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, we are able to show observers a small glimpse into the abundance of talent that exists here in Orange County,” shared artist and exhibit curator Paul Bond. “We hope those who visit the off-site exhibit are enticed to not only acquire artwork but are also inspired to visit the Festival of Arts this summer to see work from the exhibiting artists.”

“An American Flag in New England” by Festival Artist David Minton

Summer Season Collective highlights a variety of mediums including charcoal, watercolor, oils, acrylic, photography, mixed media, ceramic, printmaking, and digital media. Exhibiting artist Lyn Hiner is showcasing a large floral painting entitled Lost in Thought and longtime Festival Artist David Milton masterfully ties in the theme of the 2021 Pageant of the Masters production with his watercolor painting called An American Flag in New England. Mark Jacobucci’s painting of Beach Fun at Salt Creek and Rick Graves’ photograph titled Ritz Date Palms both beautifully capture the scenes one can experience just outside the resort.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel has been a longtime supporter of the Festival and Pageant. “We are so excited for the return of Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, as this has become a beloved tradition that our guests have come to love,” shared Shannon Gilbert, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Gilbert adds, “Engaging with our community is important to us. Our off-site Festival of Arts exhibit provides guests with the opportunity to experience one of the nation’s most renowned art shows in our backyard – acting as an extension of the actual festival for those who cannot attend and providing a sneak peek to those visiting the festival grounds.”

The “Summer Season Collective” is on display now through September 3 at The Ritz-Carlton

The Summer Season Collective exhibit is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel at One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point. Guests are encouraged to check the resort’s most current regulations and guidelines for face covering, social distancing, and additional modified service offerings until further notice. The exhibit is free to the public and is open daily through September 3, 2021.

For more information, visit www.foapom.com/about/offsite-exhibits/ritz-carlton. Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.