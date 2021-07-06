Passport to the Arts offers unlimited 070621

Passport to the Arts offers unlimited admission to Laguna’s famed art festivals for Summer 2021

The public is invited to make Laguna Beach a summer destination all season long with a 2021 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $66 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass provides unlimited entry to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach throughout the entire 2021 summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 3), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 2 to September 5), and Sawdust Art Festival (July 2 to September 5).

Re-discover the arts and artists in Laguna Beach with a 2021 Passport to the Arts pass. Delight in Laguna’s booming art scene and relish in the beauty of the beachside community with this single ticket that in essence acts as a season pass providing unlimited admission to the three popular art festivals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa M. Berman and artist Kathe Madrigal with time travelers Stacey and Benjamin

“From the laid-back atmosphere to the prestigious art, live performances, and perfect weather, Laguna’s art festivals offer families experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “We hope patrons with a Passport to the Arts have a wonderful, memorable, exciting summer experiencing all the artistry offered in Laguna Beach.”

The 2021 Passport to the Arts special offers include:

--Unlimited admission all summer long to all three Laguna Beach art festivals

--Access to more than 500 artists and their work

--Art workshops

--Live music and entertainment at all three festivals throughout the season

--One-time free parking at Lot #16 (Act V), 1900 Laguna Canyon Rd

--Free Trolley service all summer long

The Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair not only foster arts education and creativity, but each festival also creates jobs and contributes significantly to the local and state economy. Each summer the festivals draw crowds from within and around the community, as well as attract new and visiting populations annually, creating economic support for the arts and overall local community. Together the festivals continue to provide a competitive edge improving Laguna Beach’s ability to attract economic activity and creating a climate in which innovation can flourish.

The 2021 Passport to the Arts may be purchased online at www.lagunabeachpassports.com or at any of the three art festivals. Some restrictions apply; offer excludes the Pageant of the Masters.