Sawdust Festival opens 070621

Sawdust Festival opens

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

A crowd waits for the doors to open on Friday, July 2 – the Sawdust offers 167 artists, three stages of live music, glassblowing, art classes, and more!

Click on photo for a larger image

New this year – gallery walls

Click on photo for a larger image

Nirvana Grille catered breakfast for artists before Festival opening

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of the many beautiful pieces made by Sawdust artisans. The Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on hours and tickets, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below