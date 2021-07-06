Slider

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Festival of Arts 070621

Festival of Arts

Photos by Scott Brashier

Festival of group

Click on photo for a larger image

Artists and FOA Board at VIP opening preview on Saturday, July 3

Festival of booths

Click on photo for a larger image

The Festival of Arts opened its doors for the first time in 22 months. Not since World War II had the Festival been forced to close. 

Festival of Perry and Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA President David Perry and his wife Terry (on left) and Mayor Bob Whalen and his wife and FOA artist Kirsten 

Festival of band

Click on photo for a larger image

Beginning Thursday, July 8th, the music will flow nonstop on Thursday, Friday, Saturday afternoons (1-2:30 p.m.) and evenings (5:30-7 p.m.), and Sunday afternoons. For more information on the FOA, go to www.foapom.com.

For more photos by Scott Brashier, see the slideshow below

 

