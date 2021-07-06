Art-To-Go goes global at Festival of Art 070621

Art collectors who think globally will enjoy the 2021 Art-To-Go collection at Festival of Arts. More than 100 exhibitors donated originals under the theme From Local – to Global.

Subjects include everything from our local lifeguard tower to the Paris Eiffel Tower. Works are available for purchase daily now through August 29 during regular Festival hours.

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Breck Rothage’s wave

“Our artists are from local, national, and international locations, as are our collectors,” said Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth. “Everyone will find something they love in this collection!” she said.

Visitors may cast votes for People’s Choice artist now through July 8. Ballots are available at the display. Winning artists will be presented awards Saturday, July 10 at 5:15 p.m. on the Festival Stage.

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Brad Neal with his Art-To-Go donation

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn, Laguna Beach. Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts hardship fund for artists in need. For information visit www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949.

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

“Wave Bowl” by Sharon Jackman

Art-To-Go is available daily now through August 29 at Festival of Arts.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, visit www.foapom.com.