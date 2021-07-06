Slider

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Live! at the Museum to be held 070621

Laguna Live! and Laguna Art Museum are excited to announce the second in-person Live! at the Museum in over fifteen months on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. Iryna Krechkovsky and Sorah Myung will perform a concert with violin and viola inside the museum.

Hailed as “lively and sensational” by Montreal’s Arts and Opinion, and “flawless” by New York Concert Review, prize-winning violinist Iryna Krechkovsky enjoys an international career as soloist, chamber music collaborator, educator, and arts executive. 

Celebrated for her tone, emotionality, and precision, she has performed in concert venues from Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City to The American Church in Paris, Chicago Cultural Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, and Seoul Arts Center in Korea. 

Sorah Myung, as both a violinist and a violist, has a busy musical career. She holds a concertmaster position at La Mirada Symphony Orchestra and an assistant principal viola position at Mozart Classical Orchestra in Southern California. Also, she has been playing at the AIMS music festival in Graz, Austria, for the last seven seasons.

Advance tickets recommended and are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, and free for LAM members.

To purchase tickets, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-iryna-krechkovsky-and-sorah-myung.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

