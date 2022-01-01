Rounaghi, Kempf and Orgill holding strong and it’s “No” to all measures as votes turn to a trickle

Newcomer Alex Rounaghi, incumbent Mayor Sue Kempf and local developer Mark Orgill continue to roll toward the three open Laguna Beach City Council seats as of Wednesday evening’s additional count.

Rounaghi continues to lead all seven candidates with 4,507 votes, or 21.20%, followed by Kempf with 4,424 (20.81%) and Orgill with 3,098 (14.57%).

Next comes Ruben Flores and Jerome Pudwill, each with 2,472 votes, followed by incumbent Peter Blake with 2,270 and Louis Weil with 2,021.

All three Laguna Beach Measures are going down to defeat. Measure Q, the Downtown Overlay Zoning District, is losing with the No vote receiving 63.94%. Likewise, Measure R, the Hotel Development Overlay, is going down with 70.50% of voters selecting No, while Measure S, the Hotel Minimum Wage, has 68.87% No.

Other local area races include the 47th Congressional seat showing Democrat Katie Porter holding a slim margin over Republican Scott Baugh with 50.45% of the 171,000 votes cast and a 1,552-vote lead; while in the 49th Congressional race, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Brian Maryott in a race that’s tightened up, with 176,000 votes counted. Levin has 51.1% of the vote.

In state races, Republican Newport Beach City Councilmember Diane Dixon is headed for Sacramento in the 72nd Assembly race with a comfortable 19,000 vote lead over Laguna Beach Democrat Judie Mancuso, garnering 57% of the votes cast. In the State Senate 36th District, Republican Janet Nguyen was comfortably ahead of Democrat Kim Carr with 58.92% of the votes.

Closer to home in the County of Orange Board of Supervisors race, Democrat Katrina Foley continues to lead Republican Pat Bates by 3,000 votes of more than 150,000 cast in the District 5 contest.

Next updates from the Orange County Registrar of Voters will be at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 10.