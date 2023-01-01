Share this story

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents The Gaze II, an exhibition of portraits by Martin Adalian

JoAnne Artman Gallery is presenting The Gaze II, an exhibition of portraits by Martin Adalian. It opens on August 1 and closes on September 30. Referring to the concept of the gaze within the confines of visual culture, the title and selected paintings explore how an audience perceives art’s depicted figures.

Examining different strategies of the gaze, Adalian implicates the viewer by placing them in the position of both the observer and the observed. Mediating between the sense of invasion and invitation, viewers are coerced into different ways of seeing when they are confronted with direct gazes and personal spaces.

Photos courtesy of JoAnne Artman Gallery

“Afternoon Garden,” acrylic, oil, tar on canvas, 62.75” x 47.75”

Mining art history, popular culture and contemporary aesthetics of mixed media and grunge, Adalian creates intense, palpable portraits that shift the gaze with charged relationships between sitter, artist and the onlooker. Portraying voyeuristic perspectives and mutual exchanges, his compositional subtlety chronicles the nuance of looking. This relationship between subjects is pushed further with the implied psychological power dynamic of being watched, as well as capturing femininity from a male perspective; however, the works remain ambiguous as to the spectator’s relationship with the subjects and the situational setting. Establishing narrative through the positioning of each figure’s eyes, Adalian relays emotion without speech.

“Leaning,” acrylic, oil, tar on canvas, 62.5” x 44”

Creating mixed media paintings, Adalian’s use of various elements creates a multi-dimensional and multi-textual effect that adds a sense of motion and energy to his pieces with the application of thick swaths of paint and tar, concurrently spontaneous and strategic. Devising focal points and redirecting gaze to areas of elaborate detail and the physicality of his mark-making process, Adalian further breaches the boundaries of the conventional modes of portraiture.

Adalian (b. 1972, Yerevan, Armenia) graduated from the Terlemezian Art College of Yerevan, Armenia before moving to the U.S. in 1990. He started painting when he was 3 years old as a result of growing up amongst a dynasty of family artists including his father, uncle and cousins. Adalian has exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the U.S., Europe and Russia.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com.