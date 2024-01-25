NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Festival classes continue FP 122923

Sawdust Festival classes continue after holidays

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ winter offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes!

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Master Glassblowing

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

There are too many classes to list here, but this is a sampling.

winter fantasy eye

I Spy Your Eye – January 11

Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.

I Spy Your Eye

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5” x 11” and two 4” x 6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time with us.

To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices welcome!). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.

Cost: $95.

winter fantasy fairies

Click on photo for a larger image

Sleeping Fairies – January 13

Saturday, Jan. 13, 12 p.m.

Sleeping Fairies in a Magical Nest

Each two-hour class is held in the artist’s home studio, filled with all the fantasy elements you will need to create a whimsical, unique fairy, sleeping peacefully in their little nest. Missy will provide a one-of-a-kind painted head and body for you to add to. Silken hairstyle, clothing, crown, and wings are all important elements. You are in control of making your fairy completely your own.

Cost: $100.

winter fantasy pottery wheel

Click on photo for a larger image

Pottery Wheel Experience – January 13

Saturday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit at a potter’s wheel and actually throw a pot?

Robert Jones will take you through the process step-by-step, allowing you to gain confidence so that, with his help, you will make your own pottery pieces on the wheel. Each student will make two pieces that he will then fire and glaze in his own studio so that you will end up with a beautifully glazed mug or bowl which you can truly call your own. Please note, the firing and glazing time will take approximately 3-4 weeks before ready to collect. If you wish your items to be mailed, there will be an additional cost to cover postage and packing.

Absolutely no experience is necessary to take this class, however closed-toe shoes and casual, comfortable clothing are recommended. All materials are included in the cost.

Cost: $105.

sawdust art portraits

Click on photo for a larger image

Portrait Photography – January 25

January 25, 2024 10 a.m.

Portrait Photography with Mary Church

Looking to feel good in front of the camera and confident behind the lens? Wondering how to master the elements of light, pose and mood? In this one-on-one class, professional Photographer Mary Church will take you step-by-step through the process, helping you to understand the fundamentals of how to use light and light settings, equipment choices, backgrounds, poses and clothing options. You will be photographed and photographing, allowing you the perspective from both model and photographer. The class will take place in a Studio Setting using natural light photography.

This is a two-hour class; you will receive one 5" x 7" and two 4" x 6" photographs – just in time for those holiday cards.

Price includes all materials and wine.

Cost: $150.

 

