NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 122923

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Dec. 29

TBA – Girls Water Polo vs. TBD in Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor High School

3 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Bernardino in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBD in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

TBA – Girls Water Polo in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Wednesday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Los Alamitos

7 p.m. Boys Basketball at Los Alamitos

Thursday, Jan. 4

12 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at Foothill/Santa Ana

3 p.m. – Girls Soccer at Marina

5:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball at Los Alamitos

Friday, Jan. 5

6 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Newport Harbor

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Edison

Saturday, Jan. 6

11 a.m. – Girls Water Polo at Mater Dei

2 p.m. – Girls Soccer vs. Newport Harbor

4 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Corona del Mar

Past week’s results

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Boys Soccer beat El Modena, 3-1

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball lost at Dana Hills, 84-59

Friday, Dec. 22

Girls Basketball beat Ocean View, 57-52, in Ocean View Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 23

Girls Basketball beat La Quinta/Westminster, 25-19, in Ocean View Tournament

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.