The Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) will host Brenday Kyle as their guest speaker for their monthly meeting and Speaker Series on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kyle is a local naturalist who leads environmental programs all over the L.A. area. She rates herself an 11/10 on the, “I love nature scale!” Kyle is deeply connected to the mountains in Los Angeles and is descended from the Tarahumara and Tepehuan peoples from Mexico.

As a naturalist, Kyle’s job is to get people to wonder about how things are connected. She focuses on plants because – like water – they are vital to sustain life. Kyle currently works for the Theodore Payne Foundation as the volunteer coordinator. In the past, she worked for the San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps, planting trees in County Supervisor District 1. She has built habitats along the Rio Hondo and San Gabriel rivers. She is currently a Grand Park Ranger, leading excursions in this very urban park, and an instructor for Outward Bound Adventures. Kyle has more than a decade of volunteer time with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department where she has responded to every fire, mudslide and evacuation in her community.

Kyle has recently published articles in The Atlantic “Five Ways to Make The Outdoors More Inclusive” and was a speaker at the California Native Plant Society on the topic “12 Steps to Decolonization.” Come hear her weave stories from her childhood together to explain how she became a huge lover of nature and forged her career from that passion.

Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club on Friday, Jan. 12 for social time and refreshments from 9:30-10 a.m. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. For more information about the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org, or contact Lynn Jax via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Please do not use the church parking lot; street parking is available.

 

