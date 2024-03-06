NewLeftHeader

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction & Benefit, its most anticipated event of the year, is taking place February 19 through March 4 with both online and in-person auction events. Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 19, via Artsy. The auction will feature works of prominent California artists, on view to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, February 19 through March 4, or via Artsy beginning February 5. On March 2, the museum will be the epicenter of an extraordinary in-person art auction and benefit event, promising an unforgettable evening from 6:30-10 p.m.

“This event marks the pinnacle of style and excitement on Laguna Art Museum’s annual calendar – a must-attend event in 2024. Featuring a diverse array of artworks, the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase both emerging and seasoned California-based artists,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “We look forward to welcoming guests for a spirited celebration that not only captivates but also contributes significantly to the advancement of the museum’s dynamic educational and exhibition initiatives in 2024.”

The museum-curated auction will feature works by some of California’s most sought-after artists including Laddie John Dill, Shepard Fairey, Ed Ruscha, Astrid Preston, Elizabeth Orleans, Cristopher Cichocki, Blue McRight and Ed Moses. Proceeds from the annual auction provide vital support to the museum, directly benefiting major initiatives, education programs, exhibitions and community engagement.

On the evening of March 2, guests will experience the live and silent auctions alongside a night of specialty-crafted cocktails and appetizers, a red-carpet experience, live music, artist meet and greets and more.

Presale tickets to the event on March 2 are $195 through January 1 and $215 January 2 through March 1. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here. Pending availability, tickets for the fashionable event will be available at the door on March 2 for $225. To participate in the online auction starting February 19 via Artsy, register at www.artsy.net.

Laguna Art Museum is seeking additional sponsors for the 42nd Annual Art Auction & Benefit. Gain exclusive access, preview the art and receive an invite to a VIP event, all while supporting the museum’s mission. For more information, contact Development Manager Crystal Tosello at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

