LAM adds new January events

LAM adds new January events

lam adds resolutions

Resolution Mindfulness, January 6

Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m.

Resolution Mindfulness

Start your New Year resolution by bringing the whole family together for a day of mindfulness at Laguna Art Museum. This day of guided meditation and visualization, journaling activities, and creative expression will be led by Holistic Certified Professional Coach and Kids Yoga Instructor, Alyssa Linkletter. Participants will set New Year’s goals and decorate a collaborative Wishing Tree for the New Year. All ages are welcome.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18

Children under 12: Free.

lam adds trio

Cantilena Trio, January 7

Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Cantilena Trio featuring Susan Greenberg, flute; Jon Lee Keenan, tenor; and Kenton Youngstom, guitar is a consummate ensemble and a favorite among audiences.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

lam adds dressing table

Patssi Valdez, "The Dressing Table"

Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

Self Help Graphics & Art: Special Event and Celebration

Join LAM for a panel discussion with artists and administrators who will discuss the past, present and future of Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG). Discussion will include SHG’s support of artists and its role in the evolution of Chicano practices.

Speakers are: Cultural leader and former director of Self Help Graphics Tomas J. Benitez; artist Alex Donis whose work is included in the exhibition; SHG Director of Artistic Programs and Education Marvella Muro, and artist Patssi Valdez whose work is also included in the exhibition. The panel will be moderated by Rochelle Steiner, LAM Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator of Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, which is on view at Laguna Art Museum.

Discussion will include the impact of SHG on artistic practices and on the community over the past five decades.

This will be an opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Self Help Graphics & Art at a special closing reception for the exhibition.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

lam adds Morse

Vernon Morse, "Easter Sunday"

Sunday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern presents Genre: Painting Everyday Life

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss and share approximately 100 slides of works of art showing the history of Genre from ancient times to works of today.  Afterwards, Stern will take questions from the audience.

Genre painting is defined as art representing everyday life, as opposed to religious subjects, formal portraits, and history paintings. Genre dates back to ancient Greece and Rome, and even earlier, where many public buildings and homes of the wealthy were decorated with murals and mosaic floors of ordinary everyday events. In the 5th century, with the advent of the Middle Ages, art of Western Civilization turned to religious subjects, usually murals and paintings of biblical stories that adorned church walls.  This continued until the 17th century where a reappearance of genre began in Northern Europe and continues to this day.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

lam adds figure drawing

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Friday, Jan. 19, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics and build on your knowledge of how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Class Dates: January 19 and February 16.

Please note that the model will be nude.

Advance tickets recommended. Adults (18+) only. Museum members: $30,

lam adds moms

New Moms at the Museum

Thursday, Jan. 25, 9-10:30 a.m.

New Moms at the Museum

Join LAM for breakfast an hour before the museum opens to the public for an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff, followed by practical tips for postnatal recovery and baby care suggestions from industry professionals.

Valerie Lynn is a Holistic Postpartum Doula, who has lived abroad for more than 20 years in Southeast Asia, home to the lowest rates of postpartum mood disorders globally at just 3%. Lynn rebalanced herself naturally from postpartum anxiety after her son was born in 2007, by turning to traditional postnatal practices.

lam adds storytime

Storytime Saturday – January 27

Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday – Give Bees a Chance

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This month’s selection is Give Bees a Chance by Bethany Barton. In partnership with Laguna Beach Garden Club, kids will participate in activities that encourage them to appreciate the creatures in nature, specifically bees.

Free with museum admission. All children receive free admission. Admission fee required for accompanying adults only.

lam adds Abait

Artist Talk: Luciana Abait – January 27

Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

Artist Talk: Luciana Abait

Join artist Luciana Abait for an illustrated lecture about her exhibit ESCAPE – ROUTE currently on view as a featured component of the museum’s annual Art + Nature initiative. This is an opportunity to learn directly from the artist about her thought process and artistic practice. Guests will enjoy an intimate question and answer session in the mezzanine gallery after the talk.

The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to: www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

