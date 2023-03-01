What’s your City done for you lately? Well, let’s look back at 2023
This is Part 1 in a two-part series.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
CITY COUNCIL POLICY INITIATIVES
Marine Safety Operations in South Laguna
On March 1, 2023, the City of Laguna Beach assumed control of the beaches in South Laguna. Marine Safety operations were extended into South Laguna, providing the same level of service as the rest of the city. The additional area required recruiting, hiring, training and the deployment of more than 60 lifeguards.
During peak (summer) operations at South Laguna Beaches from June 10, 2023 to September 4, 2023, the lifeguard team conducted:
–1,953 rescues
–1,572 medical aids
–208,328 public contacts
–42,159 ordinance enforcement contacts
–109,520 preventive actions (Advising individuals of dangerous behavior that could lead to injury.)
Public Works & Utilities updated all South Laguna beach signage and provided approximately 150 new trash and recycling receptacles for the public.
Mobile Mental Health Services
On April 18, 2023, the City Council approved a two-year service agreement with Mind OC (Be Well OC) to provide mobile mental health and substance abuse services to the community. The program launched in Laguna Beach on August 1, 2023, and is available to the public seven days per week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thanks should be given to Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris for securing $1.5 million of state funding to support operating expenses during the initial two-year trial program.
Police Department Addresses Loud Vehicle Noise in the Community
The Laguna Beach Police Department collaborated with agencies throughout Orange County to host four joint operations addressing the issue of loud exhaust.
Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET) Implemented to Address Quality of Life Issues
Since the inception of the NET in May 2022, the team has continued to expand and establish itself throughout the community:
–Traffic Bureau – The traffic team was increased from two motor officers to four motor officers to address ongoing traffic safety issues. In addition, the City Council approved a staffing increase to add a dedicated traffic sergeant to provide team leadership.
–Park Rangers – Seven of the eight full-time positions are filled, and one person is now in the hiring process. Park Rangers are responsible for enforcing quality of life issues and crime within our beaches and parks.
–Homeless Liaison Officer (HLO) – HLOs conduct necessary enforcement of individuals who are refusing assistance. The HLO was successful reuniting 14 individuals with their homes outside the city through the city-funded Operation Homecoming program.
–Community Services Officer (CSO) – CSO Nicole Rice held many community education programs such as the Road Safety Expo, Citizens Academy, Ice Cream Social, Coffee with a Cop, Pizza with a Park Ranger and Know-Your-Limits program, hosted the city’s first annual National Night Out at Main Beach.
–K-9 Program – The Police Department welcomed K-9 Officer Bear. Corporal Priscilla Angeloni was selected as his handler. The police department now has canine support seven days a week provided by two apprehension K-9s. Corporal McGuire and K-9 Rudy cover the other half of the week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Police
Department Reorganization
Command staff completed a comprehensive restructuring of the police department to improve communication, decrease the supervisory span of control, increase efficiency and aid in succession planning to develop future leadership.
Executive Team Promotions
Promoted three new members to the Executive Team. Mike Peters joined the Laguna Beach Police Department as its newest Captain after serving 26 years at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Sergeants Jesse Schmidt and Jason Farris were both promoted to Lieutenant.
Training
Enhanced training opportunities for Police Department staff, with an emphasis on leadership.
Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWC) and In-Car Video
The Police Department is upgrading its legacy BWC system to the Axon Body Worn Camera and In-Car Video Platforms. This upgrade will enhance transparency and accountability between police personnel and citizens and document evidence that can be easily retrieved.
Dell Mobile Data Computers (MDC)
Replaced outdated Mobile Data Computers with new Dell computers. The new computers will empower police officers and professional staff to work remotely within the city, promoting greater flexibility and responsiveness.
Cellular Phones
Equipped each Laguna Beach Police Department employee with a department-issued cellular phone for on-duty use. This strategic initiative ensures that their personnel have directories, resources and essential tools that are pre-loaded into the phone at their fingertips. Adding these personalized mobile devices not only fosters seamless communication and collaboration among team members, but also significantly enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of daily operations. Officers can access critical information on the go, enabling faster decision-making and response times.
New Insight Application
Launched the new Insight mobile application for police officers, allowing officers to send digital resources directly to residents via the application. Police officers now have immediate access to emergency management resources, public resources, forms and scheduling information anywhere they have a cellular signal.
Ballistic Helmets
In September, the Laguna Beach Police Department received 60 new ballistic helmets. The helmets replaced aging U.S. Military surplus helmets acquired more than 10 years ago. The helmets provide rifle-grade protection while weighing less and allowing for greater maneuverability, comfort and safety.
False Alarm and Permitting Improvements
Implemented the Alarm Program System (APS) in March 2023 to assume responsibility for alarm permitting and false alarm billing that had previously been handled in-house. APS enables residents and businesses to conveniently apply for and pay their alarm fees online and by mail. The new system has resulted in better customer service and improved compliance.
Title 6 Municipal Code Updates
The City Council adopted an ordinance that significantly changed Title 6 of the Municipal Code related to animals. The changes included adopting an objective standard defining nuisance dog barking, providing due process for determining whether a dog is vicious and a public safety nuisance and prohibiting a person from dragging a leashed dog while riding a bike.
Pets for Veterans
The Animal Shelter launched a new no-cost Pets for Veterans adoption program in November 2023 to incentivize the adoption of pets by active-duty military and retired veterans of Orange County. The program will help place pets in new homes with the families of military members and retired veterans.
Laguna Beach Police/Water District Joint Wellness Center (Gym)
Established a joint wellness center for Laguna Beach Police and Laguna Beach County Water District employees in June 2023. The new center was created through the generosity of the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation non-profit organization.
Fallen Officer Jon Coutchie Bridge Dedication
Senator Janet Nguyen sponsored legislation to dedicate the Aliso Creek Bridge as the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge. On September 21, 2023, the 10-year anniversary of Officer Coutchie’s End of Watch, a formal dedication ceremony was held, attended by his family, friends, public officials, city staff and law enforcement officers throughout the county.
Fire
Fee Collections for Fire Life Safety
On July 1, the Fire Department began invoicing and collecting fees for fire life safety inspections, permits, and plan checks as part of the citywide adopted fee schedule. The revenue generated will help offset the cost of providing this service to the city.
Completion of Fuel Management Zones
Completed work on the Fuel Management Zones (FMZs) prior to the fire season and made progress on the application for the four remaining zones being established. The department has submitted an application to receive funding from a FEMA/Cal OES grant to offset maintenance costs on FMZs 16 and 19. The grant award-winning agency will be announced in January 2024.
EOC Equipment Grant
Secured a grant for $14,700 to purchase new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) equipment from the California Office of Emergency Services. The department also received reimbursement funds in the amount of $293,982 from the 2021 Oil Spill Incident impacting the city.
Marine
Purchase and Deployment of Equipment in South Laguna
Purchased and deployed new lifeguard towers, chairs, communications equipment, lifeguard rescue vehicles and integrated a rescue watercraft into in South Laguna operations. The new equipment allowed Marine Safety staff to provide lifeguard services, ensuring the public’s safety on the newly acquired South Laguna beaches.
On-Demand Tryouts
Developed an on-demand tryout program for Seasonal Ocean Lifeguards. The on-demand tryouts are now available by appointment at Main Beach seven days per week. More tryout opportunities provided flexibility for potential candidates, and helped fill the Ocean Lifeguard positions at South Laguna beaches.
Holdover of Marine Safety Staff Due to Conditions
Several South Laguna beaches experienced late crowds, heavy surf conditions, or other situations that required lifeguards to be held over from their normal schedule. These situations typically occurred at 9th, 10th and Table Rock beaches. An overtime staffing schedule was initiated to keep lifeguards protecting the public during more heavily populated conditions.
CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE
City’s Homeless Shelter Program
The city contracts with Friendship Shelter to operate its low barrier emergency shelter. In 2023, the shelter aided 292 individuals; 204 individuals were served through the drop-in day program and 102 were accommodated through the overnight enrollment program. Approximately 31% of the enrolled participants (26 people) successfully secured housing in 2023.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Community Development Staffing
Filled several vacant positions, including Assistant Director. The Community Development Department is now fully staffed and prepared to provide a wide range of services to our residents.
City of Laguna Beach Awarded $200,000 Grant
The city was awarded a $200,000 competitive grant from the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) via its Sustainable Communities Program (SCP) to support the city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) update, which includes an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). This project is identified in the city’s Housing Element and is a City Council priority project.
City-owned Parcels to be Rezoned as Open-Space
The City Council approved a change of land use designations of 26 city-owned parcels from Residential/Hillside Protection to Permanent Open Space. These city-owned parcels were purchased via Proposition 12 funding; the re-zone ensures that they will be maintained as undeveloped open space.
Outdoor Dining Program
In accordance with the recent passage of Assembly Bill 1217, City Council extended the Outdoor Dining and Parklet program to January 1, 2026. Participating restaurants will have their temporary use permits extended by the Planning Commission to coincide with the additional two years granted by the City Council.
Promenade on Forest Program Extension
The Planning Commission approved a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) and a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) through January 31, 2027, to extend the temporary closure of a portion of Forest Avenue and allow temporary use of a public street as a pedestrian plaza (“Promenade on Forest Program”). Meanwhile, staff will proceed with the design, entitlement and permitting to convert the Promenade on Forest Program to a permanent pedestrian plaza.
Streamlining Ordinance Implementation
The Community Development Department implemented amendments to the Municipal Code to streamline the entitlement process by exempting certain projects from design review and expanding the scope of projects that can be considered at an administrative hearing. Staff is working on the next phase of streamlining.
SB 9 Ordinance/ADU Ordinance
The City Council adopted separate ordinances in response to recent changes in state law, allowing for more local control over lot splits and construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Staff is preparing an update to the ADU Ordinance to comply with state law while also allowing for additional control over coastal development permits and potential impacts to public views.
Significant Permits
Planning entitlements were approved for the new Laguna College of Art + Design student center. Building permits were issued for renovations of the Surf & Sand Hotel and Pacific Marine Mammal Center. The South Coast Theater (Rivian) is completed. Coast Liquor is near completion.
Editor’s Note: Information provided by the City of Laguna Beach. Part 2 will appear Friday, Dec. 29.