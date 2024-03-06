NewLeftHeader

The Laguna we love is lost 122623

The Laguna we love is lost

By Jude Lifeset

Laguna Beach, a beautiful small town, is a destination known for its charming coves and many art galleries. The community also contains terrific stores and restaurants that have become favorites to locals and tourists. Today, those local gems are struggling after decades of flourishing in business. The town’s losses have devastated the community, taking family favorites away. No one knew that the summer of 2023 would be one of the last times we could enjoy a chicken taco from Taco Loco or avocado rolls from San Shi Go. This leaves the town wondering, what is the reason we are losing such beloved businesses?

Vertigo Home Goods, a local company that has been thriving since 2009, is located at 1550 South Coast Highway. The pleasant store has been a favorite of Laguna’s because of its full-of-life atmosphere and vibrant color display. Chris Oswalt and his partner, Martin Ulrich, are the faces behind it. However, along with others, they have made the challenging decision to say goodbye to their Laguna Beach store in October 2023. Other stores are struggling with skyrocketing rent or the lack of attracting high spenders, but for Vertigo, their decision to close is due to the reason of lack of employees.

“Owners are operating their own businesses to the point of burnout,” said Oswalt. He emphasizes the absence of youth employment, and how much the community needs the younger community (to be involved). Another significant aspect of businesses struggling is that there isn’t consistent support from the local community. He expanded on this: “We have to cater to more than just the tourists; we have to have businesses that cater to the locals.” It’s easy to go online and find what you need at the click of a button, and that’s why we have created the “local first” movement. Retail stores and restaurants need to gain more support from the residents of Laguna.

So what can Laguna do to help out? Pacific Coast Highway is one of the most famous highways in the country. Almost every business on Pacific Coast Highway has an oceanfront view, but some of those businesses that could thrive are getting taken over by offices. The city of Laguna Beach shouldn’t allow offices or studios to take the place of where a retail business could be. This has driven locals and tourists away from neighboring companies, making for smaller and smaller neighborhoods. Oswalt mentions the more younger people can be involved with struggling businesses, the less struggle they will have. The youth can bring new and fresh ideas, catering to more people.

San Shi Go, The Stand, Vertigo Home Goods and Taco Loco, which have all been in business for more than a decade, are only a few businesses that have closed this year. “I don’t think you can predict that,” Oswalt said, devastated about these businesses. Laguna can lean on each other for support, but businesses need to be able to provide locals with what they want. New and fresh ideas from the youth can help support everyone who is struggling. Next time you’re hungry, go support a local business. Next time you need a summer job, go support a local business. Next time you need a new shirt, go support a local business. We want our hometown to continue to blossom and shine brighter than ever.

Jude Lifeset is a news reporter for Laguna Beach High School’s “Brush & Palette.”

 

