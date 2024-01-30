NewLeftHeader

Light & The Vessel by Teena Zerefos opens 122623

Share this story

Light & The Vessel by Teena Zerefos opens at the Sandstone Gallery on January 4

Light & The Vessel, an exhibition by guest artist Teena Zerefos, will open on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the Sandstone Gallery located at 384-A North Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

light and Caldera and Azelia

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Teena Zerefos

“Caldera” and “Azelia”

The show will run through January 30, 2024.

A contemporary abstract artist from Sydney, Australia, Zerefos explores the shapes and vessels of the Mediterranean, deep cobalt blues and trinkets from the Islands of Greece.

light and Alexandra and Milos

Click on photo for a larger image

“Alexandra” and “Milos”

Zerefos is an emerging contemporary artist known for her captivating modern abstract works inspired by her Greek Island heritage. Her work Mediterranean Abstract combines her cultural background with contemporary Australian art influenced by the seaside town on Bondi Beach in which she lives and paints.

For more information on Zerefos, go to www.teenazerefos.com.

For more information on Sandstone Gallery, go to www.sandstonegallery.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.