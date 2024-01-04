NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse presents Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho starting January 4, 2024

Laguna Playhouse presents Frank Ferrante starring in his critically acclaimed one-man show, An Evening with Groucho for five performances. It will perform on Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

Award-winning actor Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed stage portrayal of the legendary comedian in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity which he has performed more than 3,000 times.

The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style. Accompanied by his onstage pianist, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with the likes of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Marx foil Margaret Dumont. A show perfect for all ages!

Tickets range from $41-$51 and can be purchased online by clicking here, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays: 12-4 p.m.; Mondays open two hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

 

