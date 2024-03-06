NewLeftHeader

Providence Mission Hospital receives numerous

Providence Mission Hospital receives numerous National Awards for clinical excellence

Providence Mission Hospital has received nine 2024 Women’s Choice Awards® for the best hospital for breast care, cancer care, heart care, mammogram imaging, minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, outpatient experience, stroke and women’s services.

Providence Mission Hospital has also been named a best hospital for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report and is on its High Performing Hospitals 2024 list.

The Women’s Choice Award® analyzes patient satisfaction, clinical performance and accreditations from almost 5,000 hospitals to make their selections. For a decade, the Women’s Choice Award® has developed objective criteria to help women decide the best hospitals for themselves and their families.

U.S. News & World Report assesses outcomes and experience, key programs, conditions and quality of care patients received during treatment to assess hospital quality.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers and physician partners, and their commitment to provide the highest level of excellence and compassion to our community,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital.

In addition to high quality maternity care, U.S. News & World Report ranks Providence Mission Hospital as the 16th best hospital in California and ranked the hospital’s orthopedic institute as 23rd in the country. The hospital has also received high-performance scores across multiple specialties including neurology and pulmonology.

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 504-bed acute care regional medical center in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, Calif. As one of the busiest designated adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Centers in the state of California, Providence Mission Hospital provides a full range of reputable specialty health care services with highly skilled teams treating a multitude of complex conditions.

Services include a full range of expertise in cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women’s services, mental health and wellness, head and neck, and a variety of other specialty services.

 

