Meet Pet of the Week Brownie 122623

Meet Pet of the Week Brownie

Even if you’ve had enough of the holiday sweets, this Brownie would still be a welcome addition to any home. This cute brown and black guinea pig is really nice, has a low-pitched purr when happy and would make a great pet for a home that may not have space for a more rambunctious pet or simply loves smaller animals. Brownie is a 2-year-old neutered male guinea pig whose deep eyes will gaze lovingly at all the occupants in his new forever home.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Brownie adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Brownie

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Brownie, a friendly and cute guinea pig

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

