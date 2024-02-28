NewLeftHeader

Look no further for holiday gifts, as Laguna Live! Jazz Wednesdays Winter tickets are now on sale. Jazz Wednesdays feature world-class musicians in the cabaret setting of [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Held every two weeks, the six-part series kicks off on February 28, 2024, and closes on May 8.

Live! at the Museum continues with the Cantilena Trio on January 7, 2024.

Grammy Award-winning John Jorgenson and his quintet join Laguna Live! for their annual benefit concert that will support their weekly free program, Live! Music Matters, at Laguna Beach Library for kids age 6 and under.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Cantilena Trio featuring Susan Greenberg, flute; Jon Lee Keenan, tenor, and Kenton Youngstom, guitar is a consummate ensemble and a favorite among audiences.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

Live! Music Matters is supported by funds from the Laguna Beach Assistance League and ticket sales from the January 25, 2024 Benefit Concert with Renowned John Jorgenson Quintet.

Help Laguna Live! to keep making a difference by purchasing tickets to the benefit concert.

John Jorgenson Quintet

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-8 p.m.

[seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tickets: $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour. Food available to pre-purchase.

Grammy-award winning Jorgenson, known for his blistering guitar and mandolin licks and mastery of a broad musical palette, has earned a reputation as a world-class musician for his collaborations with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others. With the John Jorgenson Quintet, he creates a unique musical experience that equally enthralls the most discerning and casual music fan.

Experience an outstanding night of music while helping to provide Laguna’s children with all that live music has to offer. Or treat loved ones as a memorable holiday gift.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience, or to gift the experience, of some truly outstanding music.

Ticket prices for individual concerts remain at only $37.50 in advance; $40 at the door; $225 for the full season. Concerts are 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour. Drinks and food are available for pre purchase.

Click here for tickets, or call 949.715.3713.

The Line-Up

February 28: Powerhouse Jazz and Blues Vocalist, Maiya Sykes with her sensational Tribute to Musical Legends.

March 13: Matt Johnson and The New Jet Set: “Swingin’ the Disney Songbook” featuring Adryon de Leon.

March 27: Brazilian Guitarist and Vocalist, Téka, Quintet featuring Saxophonist, Robert Kyle.

April 10: Black Market Reverie with their “speak easy” jazz, a mix of jazz, classic French pop and Americana.

April 24: Renowned Soul, Jazz and R&B vocalist, Raffia Thomas brings stunning vocals and soulful vibes along with her quintet.

May 8: Grammy award winner Bijon Watson’s Latin Jazz Syndicate, featuring sizzling Cuban vocalist, Adonis Puentes.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

