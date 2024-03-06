NewLeftHeader

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members spreading 122223

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members spreading holiday cheer to Waymakers

During the festive season, hearts are warmed not only by the twinkling lights and merry melodies but also by the spirit of giving. The holiday season is a time of joy, love and compassion, and what better way to embrace the true essence of the season than by giving to those in need? At a time when many of us are surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, it’s important to remember that not everyone is as fortunate.

Coordinated by Kendall Clark/Berkshire Hathaway, Community Outreach Committee Chair, the members of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® generously donated gifts to the residents of the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter for the holidays. Some of the items donated were fun board games, Angels Baseball items, sports balls, Coast Film Festival towels, inspirational journals, warm pajamas, cozy beanies, fluffy socks, toiletry items, art supplies and local eatery gift cards to create a surprise for each of the youth staying at the home.

Kendall Clark-Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Hunter Fuentes-Compass with holiday gifts for Waymakers’ youth

Waymakers Mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

Waymakers offer individuals, families and communities the steadiest, surest, safest pathways to promising outcomes. To clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had – their voice when they’re too fragile to speak, their alternative to hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles, and their break away from traumatic environments, stressful situations, substance abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors.

Their counseling supports at a time of greatest need. Waymakers is their advocate, ally, voice of reason and mentor – the one who walks with them on the razor’s edge. The people of Waymakers are committed to supporting clients on their journeys and fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

To learn more about Waymakers, go to www.waymakersoc.org.

 

