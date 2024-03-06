NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 122223

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Legal action related to the Hotel Laguna differences slowly works its way through the courts

TJ headshot AugThis week I was forwarded multiple legal files that included pages and pages and more pages of legal mumbo jumbo on the court action between Mo Honarkar, MOM and Continuum.

MOM and Continuum, it should be noted, were two related groups that provided capital to Honarkar as he attempted to operate and restore the Hotel Laguna while apparently suffering some financial stress. Then, as a result of those financial loans, claims of apparent shortfalls in paybacks, further disagreements between all parties and then lots of finger pointing, they have ended up in court arguing everything and anything against each other.

These days, MOM and Continuum operate the hotel and have the responsibility until a court rules differently.

I should also probably clarify that “mumbo jumbo” is not a broadly used legal term and not necessarily fair to Mo, simply because he has so much on the line in his legal battle with his so-called partners. So Mo, bear with me.

But first off, you have to understand, sending that many documents to me, with my undiagnosed ADD, is not necessarily a match made in heaven.

Still, here’s the gist of what those documents seem to imply. MOM and Continuum it would appear have been called to task by the court for falling short in sharing proper operating documents with Honarkar along the way, particularly since he was removed months back from the day-to-day operations.

It would have to be considered a win of sorts for Mo, although there’s still a lot of court time for all parties in their future before any final, permanent resolution is decided.

In the meantime, MOM, my sources tell me, has apparently submitted complete plans to the city for the continued, ongoing restoration of Hotel Laguna. They did so, I’m told, with preservation of all historical details of the property intact.

And on one other item that took me somewhat by surprise was when someone called to report a “For Lease” sign up at the hotel. Not to worry, it’s not for the hotel itself, but for retail shops inside.

• • •

Elsewhere around town, this in from Dane Pflueger, an alternate on the city’s Environmental Sustainability Committee.

“I would like to bring to your attention that, in a rare show of overlapping support, the Parking, Transportation and Circulation Committee and the Environment and Sustainability Committee in Laguna Beach both recently passed the same ambitious recommendations regarding investments in walking and biking infrastructure.

“Both committees proposed a series of initiatives to the city that, if undertaken, would represent a major and long overdue change in the city. This area has long been neglected by the council, and it may be relevant to inform your readers of the widespread calls for change that the actions of the committees represent,” said Pflueger. (Consider it done.)

Included in what Pflueger is talking about are an extension of existing cycle route paths, upgrades to the visibility of cycle routes, and other needed support for bicyclists, including racks, lockers, charging stations and more.

It’s a great step to get more bikes on the roads and more cars off them, which I think is the ultimate goal.

• • •

And, before we turn the computer off and get on with the Christmas holiday celebration, allowing you to get to your family and us to ours, a couple of other things.

Thank you to you, our readers who give our words, photos and pages life twice each week. We’d be nothing without you.

Thank you to the advertisers that support our mission and make us stronger, which in turn allows us to provide even more.

We also owe a thanks to ALL of our city’s elected officials, those employees inside City Hall, the nonprofits in town that add to the city’s character and make-up, and to groups such as Village Laguna that contribute unique important voices of their own, all combining to make our city better.

And, thank you to those at Stu News Laguna, including our columnists/writers/photographers, who make our product better with their many contributions and seemingly undying commitment, including Dianne Russell, Sara Hall, Marrie Stone, Theresa Keegan, Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Suzie Harrison, Dennis McTighe, Michael Sterling, and to our Editor Lana Johnson, whose resolve to late nights and early mornings twice each week give Laguna Beach the best local community newspaper possible.

Finally, thanks to our CEO Shaena Stabler who has been the backbone of this operation for years and is the towering influence over everything we do.

Thank you all!

Happy Holidays!

 

