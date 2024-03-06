NewLeftHeader

New perspective: LPAPA Squared, a juried show, displays variety of scenes, subjects by established and new artists

By THERESA KEEGAN

An annual December juried art show became more than an opportunity to find a perfect gift for a special someone this year – it also acted as a generational bridge bringing together diverse – and very talented – painters. This the fourth year the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association has hosted their all members “squared” show, in which all the art presented is eight by eight inches.

The opening reception on December 7, where winners were announced, was a jam-packed event, with artists happily talking about their work while the public was admiring everything from portraits to landscapes.

“There was so much going on with 150 pieces in the show,” said artist Michael Obermeyer, “and it was an open topic, so that brings out a lot of people to see it.” As the judge for the juried art show, Obermeyer had an opportunity to spend time with the work before the show opened to the public.

new perspective Mogilka

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

The LPAPA open format at the members show allowed artists to submit work that was created in studios, as well as painted outdoors. Kelley Mogilka’s “A Moment of Rest” was awarded first place in the Artist Member category.

Being primarily a landscape painter, Obermeyer has an acknowledged affinity toward that subject matter, but as he looked at the different subject matters and quality of the submissions, he had his own realizations – he really just loves all types of art.

“It’s such a variety (of art) within this show,” he said.  “And it’s not just the Signatures that were impressive – it’s an open topic so there were so many interesting subjects.”

As an all-member juried show, LPAPA Squared offers a level platform for all participants. The awards were divided into three membership categories, Signature, Artist and Student, with first through third place awards and an honorable mention. “I really wish I could’ve given out more honorable mentions,” said Obermeyer. “It was tough.”

The Signature Member winners included: Jason Li for Tide Pools, first place; Debra Huse for Telluride Dreams, second place; Jeff Sewell, Coming in Peace, third place and Geoff Allen, Red Sails honorable mention.

new perspective Jason Tide Pools

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

The Signature Member category included work by established artists. Jason Li’s “Tide Pools” was awarded first place.

The Artist Member winners included: Kelley Mogilka for A Moment of Rest, first; Kirsten Larimer, Rockpile Laguna Beach, second, Mary Christie Family, Dana Point, third and Marilyn Wear, Happy at Sea, honorable mention.

Student Members had two honorable mentions that were awarded to Michael Hahka for Invitational Sweets and Jonathan McHugh for Sunday Afternoon at Laguna.

“I’m really excited and honored,” said Mogilka. “It’s validation to keep going. You get so isolated in your own work, and it can be really hard to think it’s good enough. When you have an external thing, like an award, that’s somebody else validating you.”

new perspective Kelley

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kelley Mogilka

LCAD professor and LPAPA member Kelley Mogilka encourages her students to be involved with the LPAPA arts community.

As a new instructor at Laguna College of Art + Design, having recently completed the school’s MFA program, Mogilka looks to LPAPA as a force in her art. She had previously won the group’s Next Generation Paint Out award during an Invitational.

“It’s just such great exposure,” she said. “LPAPA is a really great first step for students coming out of school because of all the knowledge that’s within the group.”

Mogilka credits the group’s supportive environment, as well as its extensive experience within the field, as wonderful guideposts for someone starting a career.

“I really push my students to get involved,” she said. Not only is their exposure to the technical aspects of being an artist, but also the reality of what it’s like to be a professional artist.

“When you choose painting as a career path, you do it for no other reason that you love it – as delusional as that may be,” said Mogilka. “But it’s amazing. I’m super grateful for what I’ve learned through LPAPA. It helps to know you’re on the right track.”

new perspective Kirsten Larimer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kirsten Larimer

Kirsten Larimer recently moved to the area and is inspired by the active LPAPA art community. She received the second-place award in the Artist Member category.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Artist Kirsten Larimer joined LPAPA just this summer, having recently moved to the area.

“I was walking my dogs one morning and we went past LPAPA’s gallery,” she said. “I stumbled upon in it in person.” Since moving here she’s been focusing on capturing water in motion in her watercolors and finally felt her piece Rockpile Laguna Beach was ready for a public showing.

“I was just grateful to be participating in the show,” she said, “and then when they called my name (as a winner), it was so exciting.” It’s her first juried show.

The group has allowed Larimer to learn about the area’s rich art history, and to look toward her future at the same time.

“Being able to participate in this show and the various calls for art is an inspiration,” she said.

Turning art from a hobby into a profession is a process that LPAPA supports, and it’s a journey Larimer is now taking.

“I always loved painting for family and friends,” she said. But going the next level and exhibiting her work has been a process.

“Now other professionals are recognizing it…it’s kind of nerve wracking and humbling, but really rewarding.”

While judging the LPAPA Squared show, Obermeyer also took a moment to look at the overarching display, the talent that is evident and he realized the many programs and opportunities that LPAPA offers. It caused him to reflect on Laguna Beach’s founding artists – Anna Hills, William Wendt and many others.

“If you could bring them to the future, and let them see what LPAPA does, they’d be blown away,” he said. “Painting is a huge piece of Laguna Beach’s history and there’s an obligation and excitement to be part of that now.”

The LPAPA Squared show runs through January 1 at the LPAPA Gallery 4141 N. Coast Highway. The show is also available for online viewing and bidding. For more information, click here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

