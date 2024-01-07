Breaking the Rules with Paul Wonner and William Theophilus Brown FP 122223

Breaking the Rules with Paul Wonner and William Theophilus Brown – an artistic study of nudity, nakedness and utopia – now on display at LAM

Story and Photos by MARRIE STONE

Nakedness and nudity might seem synonymous. In the art world, though, there’s an important distinction. Art critic John Berger made careful study of differences in his 1972 BBC series, Ways of Seeing (and his subsequent 1990 book of the same title). “To be naked is to be oneself,” Berger argued. “To be naked is to be without disguise.” Nudity, by contrast, anticipates the gaze of another (usually the male gaze directed at the female). “To be nude is to be seen naked by others and yet not recognized for oneself.”

“Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown” is on display through January 7, 2024 at the Laguna Art Museum

Throughout most of the 20th century, and still in certain circles, heterosexuality was considered the norm. It wasn’t until the second half of the century that laws criminalizing homosexuality were overturned. Psychiatrists still considered it a pathology until 1973, and same sex marriages weren’t granted constitutional protection until 2015. Turning the male gaze back on itself bucked both artistic and cultural tradition. While the art world accepted gay artists like David Hockney, Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol, many others worked in relative obscurity.

The curtain closes in two weeks on the Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM) provocative exhibition, Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown. It’s an installation you shouldn’t miss, if not for its content than for the cultural boundaries and norms these two men broke by living and occasionally depicting a gay lifestyle. It’s the most comprehensive show of the couple’s work to date. While the majority of the exhibition features conventional pieces, including a variety of still lifes, industrial buildings and portraiture, it’s important to consider the impact these two men had on the American art world, especially given the times in which they lived.

In a break with 20th century artistic convention, a woman turns her gaze on male nudity and nakedness at LAM’s provocative exhibition, “Breaking the Rules”

Earlier this month, art historian Daniell Cornell spoke about that topic at LAM, placing Wonner and Brown’s work in cultural context as queer art theory developed in the 20th century. Tracing the evolution of the queer art movement, as well as the lives and careers of both Wonner and Brown, Cornell’s slideshow demonstrated how their work normalized homosexuality in the mid-20th century.

“I’m suggesting that Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown lived and worked together as a kind of utopian action,” Cornell said. “In contemporary phraseology, they performed their identities as a physical and viable alternative to the cultural norms around them. The fact that they came from entirely different class upbringings also contributes to the utopian dimension of their relationship.”

Art historian Daniell Cornell and LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner after Cornell’s talk, “Celebrating Male Bodies in the Works of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown”

Before they became a couple, a relationship that lasted for nearly 56 years, the two men came from opposite sides of the socio-economic tracks. Paul Wonner (1920–2008) grew up in Arizona where his father worked as a railroad conductor. Wonner described his house as a “slum” and his mother as a “paranoid schizophrenic.” But Wonner was a good student and left for Oakland to attend the College of Arts and Crafts. Drafted shortly after graduation in 1941, he served in the U.S. Army for four years.

William Theophilus Brown (1919–2012), by contrast, grew up in Illinois as the son of a mechanical engineer and led a privileged lifestyle. After graduating from a private high school, he attended Yale and frequented the New York art scene, befriending modern art collectors and artists like Elaine and Willem de Kooning who took him under their wing. Brown was also drafted into the Army and, in 1942, began his first relationship (lasting six months) with a Navy sailor.

Brown and Wonner met in 1952 at Berkeley and began a relationship that would last the rest of their lives. While at Berkeley, the couple also met Richard Diebenkorn and Elmer Bischoff, who rented studios in the same Shattuck building where Brown and Wonner worked. Along with David Park, these artists became revolutionary in the Bay Area figurative scene, when abstract expressionism was then in vogue. But as curator Scott Shields notes, that’s just where this show starts. “It continues throughout their career and the many twists and turns along the way.”

“Déjeuner Sur L’Herbe (After Manet)” by Paul Wonner (2004). Wonner added his own homoerotic influences to this classic Manet masterpiece. For Wonner, the women’s nudity is beside the point, rendering them nearly naked.

The title of the show, Breaking the Rules, comes from a 1988 art review by Steven Litt: “What unites the Bay Area painters is a sense of the odd, the quirky and the individual. The Californians are libertarians of the art world. No one is going to tell them how to paint. Their work shows a delightfully pugnacious spirit of rule breaking.”

“This so aptly fit Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown that I thought it would be a great title for the exhibition,” said Shields. “They not only broke rules in their art by going into Bay Area figuration when abstract expressionism ruled the day, but they did so in their subject matter, focusing often on male nudes when they were told by their dealers that they wouldn’t sell. But they did them anyway. And they were open about their relationship even in the early 1950s which, at the time, could have been dire professionally and personally.”

“Muscatine Diver” by Theophilus Brown (1963) rifts on a 1960s photograph of Nudists Swimming in “Gymnos” magazine. In the photograph, nude women stand on the dock for the voyeuristic pleasure of men.

Turning back to the question of nakedness versus nudity in art, and the ways Wonner and Brown played with that distinction, it’s an interesting exercise to view the exhibit through that lens. Do their portraits anticipate a gendered gaze, or are the gazers entirely contained within the paintings themselves (there are a few paintings set in studios depicting both the male model and the artist)? Or, as Cornell suggests, is their work primarily concerned with upending the heteronormative status quo and offering an alternative vision of a sexually egalitarian utopia?

“Artist and Model in Front of Blue Door” by Theophilus Brown (1990)

“Drawing in the Studio” by Paul Wonner (1964)

“Although unrealized, utopias offer hope. Because they envision something better than what has been, or even what currently exists, utopias challenge the status quo,” Cornell said. “They imagine possibilities that are not only different, but that address past and present conditions while offering better alternatives. In other words, something else entirely.”

“Nudes on a Riverbank” by Theophilus Brown (1971) is an interesting intersection between nudity and nakedness. The subjects seem unselfconscious and in a utopian state of nature, performing for no one – including the viewer.

Note that women appear nearly as often as men in these naked landscapes, but they don’t seem intended to draw the attention of the male gaze. They casually exist beside men in an unselfconscious state of nature. Rather than objects of desire, they just … are. For many women, that might also be considered utopian.

“Girl on the Porch” by Theophilus Brown (1966). Wonner wrote that Brown “presents work involved with strong imagination, unusual perception and rich psychological implications.”

Berger’s study of nakedness (raw authenticity) versus nudity (performative sexuality) didn’t include homoeroticism. Women were objects to be desired, and the audience was assumed to be men. But for both Wonner and Brown, nakedness and nudity each have their place. Sometimes the viewer feels like they’ve stumbled upon an intimate moment of solitude (emotional nakedness) or vulnerable exposure (physical nakedness). Other times the paintings are set in an unselfconscious state of nature, as are many of their beach or swimming pool scenes, and the audience is invited to simply enjoy the image. Then there are those performatively sexual moments, not intended to arouse the viewer, but signaling an arousing atmosphere for the subjects in the painting (nudity, but not the classic heterosexual objectification).

“In Seven Views of the Model with Flowers” by Paul Wonner (1962). Nude men in arcadian landscapes were part of a coded tradition that allowed gay men to be depicted in art while maintaining a level of acceptability.

As Josephine Carson wrote in 1963: “Man in these works is, no matter what the state of dress, naked without having been shorn, and the whole work has a purity, a complexity and most important – a suspension of judgment – that any real art always has.” Perhaps, in other words, utopian.

Breaking the Rules closes on Sunday, Jan. 7,2024. For more information, visit the Laguna Art Museum’s website by clicking here.

