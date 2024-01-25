NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Festival classes continue FP 121923

Share this story

Sawdust Festival classes continue after holidays

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ winter offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes!

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Master Glassblowing

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

There are too many classes to list here, but this is a sampling.

sawdust art portraits

Click on photo for a larger image

Portrait Photography – January 25

January 25, 2024 10 a.m.

Portrait Photography with Mary Church

Looking to feel good in front of the camera and confident behind the lens? Wondering how to master the elements of light, pose and mood? In this one-on-one class, professional Photographer Mary Church will take you step-by-step through the process, helping you to understand the fundamentals of how to use light and light settings, equipment choices, backgrounds, poses and clothing options. You will be photographed and photographing, allowing you the perspective from both model and photographer. The class will take place in a Studio Setting using natural light photography.

This is a two-hour class; you will receive one 5" x 7" and two 4" x 6" photographs – just in time for those holiday cards.

Price includes all materials and wine.

Cost: $150.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.