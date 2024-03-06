NewLeftHeader

R Star Foundation provides gifting ideas 121923

Share this story

R Star Foundation provides gifting ideas

Christmas gifting dilemma have you stumped with what to give as a meaningful gift to a loved one? Those at R Star Foundation believe they have an idea to serve you for the gifting season.

R Star Foundation goat

Courtesy of R Star Foundation

A happy Christmas goat

A Christmas Goat gift card might be just the thing for someone who has everything. ($200 for a female and $275 for a randy male). Or perhaps, you wish to help teach a child to help those less fortunate than they are with a gift to a school child? How about gifting tuition ($150 for the year), a uniform ($50), or a tablet ($100)?

Your support has brought R Star to where they currently are. They can continue and do more with help, as you locate the perfect gift for someone in your life.

Have no doubt, you do make a huge difference for Nepal’s women and children.

To reach the R Star Foundation, call 949.497.4911 (landline), or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

R Star Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), so your gift is a tax deduction.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.