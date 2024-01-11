NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Unified School District honors exceptional educators of the year

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has announced the selection of Shannon Chastain, a third grade teacher at El Morro Elementary School, as Teacher of the Year and Lynn Gregory, College and Career Specialist at Laguna Beach High School, as Classified Employee of the Year.

Each year, LBUSD surprises its Employees of the Year at their school sites, carrying on a cherished tradition. Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Board President Jan Vickers and El Morro Elementary School Principal Julie Hatchel, Ed.D., along with district and school site staff, surprised Chastain with the announcement in her classroom. Her students eagerly participated in the celebration, adding to the excitement of the moment.

laguna beach chastain



Photos courtesy of LBUSD

Teacher of the Year Shannon Chastain (center)

Chastain and Gregory will also be celebrated as part of a broader recognition ceremony at the school board meeting on January 11, 2024 at 6 p.m. This special event will shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of various students and staff members within LBUSD.

Chastain’s impact extends beyond the classroom, positively influencing the entire school community, according to El Morro Elementary School Principal Julie Hatchel, Ed.D. Her contributions to student engagement and behavior management have played a vital role in making El Morro and LBUSD exceptional places for learning and growth.

laguna beach gregory



Classified Employee of the Year Lynn Gregory (center)

Gregory, recognized as Classified Employee of the Year, serves as the College and Career Specialist at Laguna Beach High School. Described by Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D., as consistently positive and informative, Gregort provides valuable direction to students and families exploring options for learning beyond high school.

In addition to the district-wide winners, LBUSD will recognize Classified Employee of the Year winners in specific categories, reflecting the diverse talents of its staff:

–Missy Palino: Clerical and Administrative Services, High School Reception and Counseling Office Assistant, Laguna Beach High School

–Doug Bowman: Custodial, Maintenance, Nutrition and Security Services, District Office Delivery Driver

–Erin Carlton: Paraprofessional and Instructional Assistance, Instructional Aide, Top of the World Elementary School

These exceptional individuals were chosen through a district-wide nomination and voting process open to all classified school employees. The district-wide winners will advance to the county competition, presented by the Orange County Department of Education.

All Orange County school districts are invited to submit nominations for the program, based on guidelines and timelines established by the California Department of Education. LBUSD uses a peer-driven approach, allowing colleagues to nominate and vote for the standout individual whose exceptional contributions and dedication have made a significant impact on the workplace.

 

