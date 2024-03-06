NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 121923

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Tuesday, Dec. 19

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Marina in Ocean View Tournament

5:30 p.m. – Girls Soccer at Dana Hills

Wednesday, Dec. 20

6:30 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. El Modena

Thursday, Dec. 21

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball at Dana Hills

Friday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Ocean View in Ocean View Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 23

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. La Quinta/Westminster in Ocean View Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 27

1 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Clemente in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Thursday, Dec. 28

6 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Irvine in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Friday, Dec. 29

TBA – Girls Water Polo vs. TBD in Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor High School

3 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Bernardino in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBD in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

TBA – Girls Water Polo in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Past week’s results

Thursday, Dec. 14

Girls Water Polo beat Huntington Beach, 19-6

Friday, Dec. 15

Boys Soccer beat Tesoro, 4-2

Boys Basketball lost to Aliso Niguel, 48-43

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.