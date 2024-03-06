NewLeftHeader

Greeter statue gets a makeover

That iconic statue of Eiler Larsen, Laguna City Council proclaimed official greeter, located at South Coast Highway and Brooks Street received a much-needed makeover. The last time the Greeter was refreshed was in 2007 when the Old Pottery Place was finally opened after an extensive historic renovation.  At the time, local artist Mike Tauber brought it back to life.

Alicia Zhuang and Jackson Collins with the Greeter

This time it took 17-year-old Jackson Collins and his 14-year-old brother, Sawyer, to recognize that the South Coast Highway traffic had been taking its toll on the statue. The young entrepreneurs were looking for a symbol of Laguna for their third in a series of holiday ornaments for a business they started a few years ago (Iconic Ornaments). They determined the Greeter would be perfect. But in studying the statue to design their ornament they realized how time had taken its toll.

(L-R) Artists Alicia Zhuang, Jackson and Sawyer Collins with property owner Joe Hanauer

The youth went to Joe Hanauer, owner and restorer of the Old Pottery Place, to ask if he would consider enabling them to do the work needed to bring the Greeter back to its original appearance. Enlisting the aid of LCAD student Alicia Zhuang they went to work. They focused on the smallest details such as the Greeter’s toenails, its eyes and keeping the smile on his face that Tauber converted from a scorn. The statue now proudly stands as the thousands of cars and pedestrians pass by daily, in his freshly painted jeans, red shirt and flip flops…much like Eiler Larsen stood 50 years ago.

Greeter Ornament can be purchased at several locations in town

Eiler Larsen was a free spirit, born in Denmark, who arrived in Laguna Beach in the 1930s and liked the place so much that he settled down. He had a colorful past, he said, which included stays in New York City and Washington, D.C., where he would stand outside and spontaneously wave and greet people. In Washington, President Hoover had once waved back at him from his limousine.

The Greeter, as he came to be known, would stand on Coast Highway year-round and greet visitors with a booming “Helloo-oo, delighted to see you!” Some local snobs tried to shut him down in 1959, so the Laguna Beach newspaper took a poll; 88% of respondents wanted Larsen to keep greeting, and he did. In 1963, he was granted status as the official greeter of the town. Larsen supported himself with occasional odd jobs at the Pottery Shack, now The Old Pottery Place.

The Greeter ornament can be purchased at several Laguna stores, including Laguna Beach Books and the Laguna Art Museum gift shop, as well as on the Iconic Ornaments website at www.iconicornaments.com.

 

