Winter Fantasy offers Black Friday special FP 121523

Winter Fantasy - only a few more days to experience the magic

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy, a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival, continues through Sunday, Dec. 17, so there are only a few more days, to experience the magic.

The final weekend of Winter Fantasy includes The Salty Suites, Andrew Corradini, Upstream, Jason Feddy, Amanda Castro Band, and more! A special performance by El Morro Elementary will occur on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. Don’t miss out on complimentary photos with Santa and more.

winter fantasy santa

Santa Claus admiring the handcrafted gifts

Handcrafted Gifts by 168 Artists

Shop original, one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts of art by 168 local artists and makers in a variety of media that includes fused and blown glass, jewelry, painting, textiles & leather, mixed media, ceramics and more. Featured artists above are Jaime Webber, Julie Setterholm, Sarvi Hosseini & Robert Jones.

winter fantasy classes

Complimentary Classes

Complimentary Art Classes

Roll up your sleeves and get creative during your visit at one of their three demo spaces: Studio One, Ceramic Center & the Children’s Art Spot. Classes are first come, first served and are complimentary with admission. All ages are welcome to join!

winter fantasy ugly sweater

Ugly Sweater Day on Saturday

Special Events & Promotions

Ugly Sweater Day is on Saturday, Dec. 16! Dress up in your festive best and join in on the fun. They are also still offering OC Resident Nights & Free County Days.

Black Friday Special: Valid Fridays only during Winter Fantasy 2023

These promotional tickets may be used on Fridays ONLY.

Remember, Friday is free for locals.

Fridays: December 15: Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Adults: $7, Seniors, 65+: $4, Children, age 6-12: $2, Children, age 5 and Under: Free.

Promotional tickets may be used on Friday ONLY.

Military receive free admission with each valid ID at the Box Office (in person only).

Tickets will arrive by email with a QR code on them. If not in the inbox, please check the Junk/Spam folder.

Tickets: Adults: $10; Seniors, 65+: $7; Children, age 6-12: $5 and Children, age 5 and Under: Free. Tickets may be used any day of the festival. Veterans receive free admission with each valid ID at the Box Office (in person only).

For more information on winter artists, entertainment and art classes, go here. For tickets, click here.

sawdust art glassblowing

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ fall offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes!

sawdust art glassblowing

Master Glassblowing

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

There are too many classes to list here, but this is a sampling.

sawdust art portraits

Portrait Photography – January 25

January 25, 2024 10 a.m.

Portrait Photography with Mary Church

Looking to feel good in front of the camera and confident behind the lens? Wondering how to master the elements of light, pose and mood? In this one-on-one class, professional Photographer Mary Church will take you step-by-step through the process, helping you to understand the fundamentals of how to use light and light settings, equipment choices, backgrounds, poses and clothing options. You will be photographed and photographing, allowing you the perspective from both model and photographer. The class will take place in a Studio Setting using natural light photography.

This is a two-hour class; you will receive one 5" x 7" and two 4" x 6" photographs – just in time for those holiday cards.

Price includes all materials and wine.

Cost: $150.

 

