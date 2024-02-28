NewLeftHeader

Look no further for holiday gifts, as Laguna Live! Jazz Wednesdays Winter tickets are now on sale. Jazz Wednesdays feature world-class musicians in the cabaret setting of [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Held every two weeks, the six-part series kicks off on February 28, 2024, and closes on May 8.

Grammy Award-winning John Jorgenson and his quintet join Laguna Live! for their annual benefit concert that will support their weekly free program, Live! Music Matters, at Laguna Beach Library for kids age 6 and under.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Laguna Live! has added another four sessions to their popular series of Live! Music Matters – their free interactive music sessions for children up to age 6 at the Laguna Beach Library.

Attendees sing, dance, play child-friendly percussion instruments and enjoy all the benefits of Live! Music.

Parents in attendance told Laguna Live! that the 30-minute Music Matters sessions are a high point of their week. No surprise as educators are consistently finding that music helps young minds learn new words and build listening skills. Music and singing particularly augments the ability to build vocabulary in more complicated words.

Praise for Live! Music Matters

“My son loves everything about it,” Parent of a 4-year-old.

“We like most that Zach gets the kids up to sing and play the guitar with him. This has been an incredibly fun program,” Parent of a 3-year-old.

“Children love it! Helps them learn different ways to develop,” Parent of a 2-year-old.

“The way the kids creatively connect with the music is so sweet to see…reminded us of the power of music, how it can heal, ignite joy and recalibrate the spirit,” Parent of a 4- and 5-year-old.

“Our child has been to other musical programs and doesn’t respond to any other one the way he responds to Live! Music Matters. He stays engaged and participates,” Happy Parent.

Live! Music Matters is supported by funds from the Laguna Beach Assistance League and ticket sales from the January 25, 2024 Benefit Concert with Renowned John Jorgenson Quintet.

John Jorgenson Quintet – January 25

Help Laguna Live! to keep making a difference by purchasing tickets to the benefit concert.

John Jorgenson Quintet

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-8 p.m.

[seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tickets: $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour. Food available to pre-purchase.

Grammy-award winning Jorgenson, known for his blistering guitar and mandolin licks and mastery of a broad musical palette, has earned a reputation as a world-class musician for his collaborations with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others. With the John Jorgenson Quintet, he creates a unique musical experience that equally enthralls the most discerning and casual music fan.

Experience an outstanding night of music while helping to provide Laguna’s children with all that live music has to offer. Or treat loved ones as a memorable holiday gift.

Soul of Jazz, Bijon Watson

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience, or to gift the experience, of some truly outstanding music.

Ticket prices for individual concerts remain at only $37.50 in advance; $40 at the door; $225 for the full season. Concerts are 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour. Drinks and food are available for pre purchase.

Click here for tickets, or call 949.715.3713.

The Line-Up

February 28: Powerhouse Jazz and Blues Vocalist, Maiya Sykes with her sensational Tribute to Musical Legends.

March 13: Matt Johnson and The New Jet Set: “Swingin’ the Disney Songbook” featuring Adryon de Leon.

March 27: Brazilian Guitarist and Vocalist, Téka, Quintet featuring Saxophonist, Robert Kyle.

April 10: Black Market Reverie with their “speak easy” jazz, a mix of jazz, classic French pop and Americana.

April 24: Renowned Soul, Jazz and R&B vocalist, Raffia Thomas brings stunning vocals and soulful vibes along with her quintet.

May 8: Grammy award winner Bijon Watson’s Latin Jazz Syndicate, featuring sizzling Cuban vocalist, Adonis Puentes.

