By TOM JOHNSON

Kempf as mayor and Rounaghi as mayor pro tem to lead the charge in 2024

TJ headshot AugCongratulations to Sue Kempf and Alex Rounaghi on their selections as 2024 Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, respectfully, for the City of Laguna Beach.

Mayor Kempf served previously in the same role back in 2022 and had a wonderful command for the city’s leadership.

“It’s an honor to serve our community as Laguna Beach Mayor,” said Mayor Kempf. “Together with my colleagues on the City Council, we look forward to 2024 and our continued partnership with residents and business leaders as we all strive to make Laguna Beach a better place to live, work and visit.”

There are a number of big issues to be accomplished in the near future, including perhaps most importantly the hiring a new City Manager.

Which, interesting enough, could be related to a “City Council Special Meeting Closed Session” called for Monday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Applications closed earlier this month on December 4 for the City Manager’s position, which means the Council should be receiving a list of applicants to begin reviewing soon.

One would assume that from there Council would begin whittling down that list, before bringing in the strongest candidates for interviews.

How tight is the hiring process?

Interim City Manager Sean Joyce initially signed a six-month contract back in September, which means someone new will need to be onboard in or around early March 2024.

And, it’s a critical hire. Getting this decision correct will be a big first step in moving the city forward, hopefully with a united front of community support. I know, easier said than done…but we can hope.

Mayor Pro Tem Rounaghi should make everyone excited for several reasons, #1 he’s young and brings excitement to the job, yet bright enough and experienced beyond his years to give him strong decision-making skills. He’ll also be the first one to tell whoever listens that he wants to get things done! #2 he’s relatively new to council and to city leadership which means he brings new ideas and ways to accomplish those needed tasks without the baggage.

Couple that with Mark Orgill who’s also still relatively new to the council, but with a world of Laguna Beach experience behind him, along with outgoing Mayor Bob Whalen and Laguna Beach has a strong council. They would collectively be capable of getting lots done and, for the most part, eliminating the past in-fighting that’s seemed to sidetrack city leadership at times in the past.

I’m excited.

• • •

Speaking of outgoing Mayor Whalen, at Tuesday’s Council meeting he was recognized with a proclamation from incoming Mayor Kempf and the remaining council commending his for his service and dedication while serving and completing his fifth term as Mayor.

“Bob Whalen has diligently and passionately pursued issues of importance to the community and has provided leadership regarding numerous projects and issues – above all, representing our beautiful city with dignity and respect. I couldn’t be prouder to serve with him,” Kempf said.

• • •

The City Council also recognized the 2023 Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition by recognizing 12 designs selected by the Arts Commission. The palettes will be displayed inside City hall through December.

Fair Game SNL 12.15

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The following artists were recognized for their palettes: (L-R) Taylor Jones, Lucy Wilson, Kinsley Long, Ethan Kopernik, Ella Ho, Claire Kirby, Hailey Hathaway, Rocky Hobrecht, Asher Lamd and Linus Wong.

• • •

The Woods Cove Underground Utility assessment ballot results were finalized with 61% in favor of forming the assessment district and 39% against. A contract has been awarded to Hot Line Construction and will tentatively begin undergrounding construction in the Summer of 2024.

• • •

A Special Meeting of the City Council will be held on Monday, Dec. 18 beginning at 3 p.m. in Conference Room A for the purpose of conducting a closed session regarding Public Employment (Recruitment): City Manager Recruitment. Public comment can be provided in Council Chambers at 3 p.m., then the council will convene in Conference Room A. No other business will be conducted at the Special Closed Council Meeting.

• • •

Laguna Beach City Hall will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

While you have the calendar out, why not make a note that on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 the State of the City Mayor’s Luncheon, hosted by the City and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Montage Laguna Beach.

• • •

Tomorrow, Moms and Dads can get a break! Saturday, Dec. 16 is Parents Morning Out, hosted by the Laguna Beach Recreation Division. They will keep the little ones entertained while you finish your holiday shopping, hit the Farmers’ Market or grab a cup of coffee. Join in for a fun-filled morning of games, crafts and breakfast treats at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center at 380 Third St. Drop off is at 9:30 a.m. with Pick Up at 12 p.m. Geared for ages 4-10. Cost: $10 per child and preregistration is required. Go here to register. Call 949.464.6645, or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net

• • •

This Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. is a documentary film screening on the life and art of Theophilus Brown at the Laguna Art Museum. The film will have Theophilus taking you on a journey back in his time with his life in art.

Get tickets here.

 

