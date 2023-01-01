NewLeftHeader

LBHS Theatre Boosters to host “A Night at the Copacabana” 121523

Share this story

LBHS Theatre Boosters to host “A Night at the Copacabana” Gala on January 20

Laguna Beach High School Theatre Boosters are hosting a gala, “A Night at the Copacabana” on January 20, 2014 at The Woman’s Club. The gala will showcase a plethora of high school talent and feature former Laguna locals and special guests, Mark Waters, director of Mean Girls along with his wife, renowned actress, Dina Waters. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner starting st 5:30 p.m.

Waters will conduct a Q&A session with the audience about his experience directing Mean Girls. The play adaptation of the movie is this school year’s Theater Spring Musical, has just been cast, and will run in March 2024.

lbhs theatre trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS Theatre Boosters

Donna and the Dynamos perform at last spring’s “Mama Mia” musical

Additionally at the gala, a Silent Auction will be part of the festivities along with some surprises. The gala promises to be a fun and memorable evening with the feel of “A Night at the Copacabana” driving both the decor and vibe. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by clicking here. Please note that The Woman’s Club’s capacity is limited and once the tickets are sold out, that’s it.

LBHS theatre singing

Click on photo for a larger image

Full cast singing “Voulez-vous” during last spring’s “Mama Mia” performance

The LBHS Theatre Boosters are on a quest this year to raise funds for the theater program. Not since before COVID have they had any major fundraising efforts. They’re hoping that next year’s gala raises enough money to help supplement the costs of their Theater Director Meghan Marshall’s wish for her students to attend three thespian festivals – while also bringing awareness of the program back to the community at large. As many may know, the high school theater program has a rich history of great entertainment and widespread community support. They are trying to restore the program to its former glory.

For more information about the boosters, go to www.lbpab.org.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.