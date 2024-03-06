NewLeftHeader

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 121523

Share this story

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recently honored Kellen Dyer as December’s Student of the Month in the field of Social Science. Kellen states that he is also passionate about physics and loves to study history and economics.

Meet Rotarys Kellen Dyer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

LBHS Senior Kellen Dyer

During his high school career, Dyer has been a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP scholar with distinction and received the Breakers award for physics. He has also played on the football team for four years and the Laguna Beach Rugby Club for three years. Dyer also volunteers for the Laguna Canyon Foundation and the Laguna Food Pantry. When not in school or volunteering, he enjoys surfing, mountaineering and biking.

Dyer would like to attend a four-year university to study physics and eventually obtain a Ph.D. or a medical degree in order to apply physics to address environmental or medical challenges. He will receive a Rotary scholarship upon graduation.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.