LBDC collected 457 lbs. of protein 121523

LBDC collected 457 lbs. of protein in community food drive for Laguna Food Pantry

Donors rolled up in golf carts, Teslas and well-used Toyotas to drop off peanut butter and tuna for waiting volunteers from the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) for their food drive, benefiting the Laguna Food Pantry. In just three hours, the club collected 457 lbs. of shelf-stable proteins, plus a few checks totaling several hundred dollars.

The collection at Bluebird Park was deemed a great success by LBDC Chair Peggy Wolff, who said, “It was a beautiful morning to greet the steady stream of donors from all walks of life and all political stripes who dropped by with food to help people in need. Both peanut butter and tuna can make a meal. We were happy to help provide these important basics to augment the nutritional needs of families and call attention to the Pantry’s good and needed work.”

Monetary donations to help meet the growing need can be made by clicking here.

Laguna Food Pantry Executive Director Anne Belyea (left), stopped by at the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s drive-by drop-off food drive at Bluebird Park on Saturday morning, managed by club Vice Chair Nia Evans (center) and Peggy Wolff. In just three hours, the club collected 463 lbs. of vital shelf-stable protein for the pantry, plus monetary donations that will allow the pantry to purchase food in bulk.

The club’s next endeavor is its first 2024 meeting and election year membership drive on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Zinc Café and Market, 350 Ocean Ave. The suggested donation is $25, which includes two drink tickets and heavy hors d’oeuvres. This event is open to all members and not-yet-members who may join the LBDC for $35 for the new calendar year.

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care as a right, diversity as a strength and democracy as worth defending.

To join or renew a 2024 membership, click here. Club members need not be registered Democrats – Independents may join – but Democratic Party registration allows only members to vote on club matters, including candidate endorsements. General meeting speakers have included legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, Rep. Katie Porter, 47th Congressional District candidates Joanna Weiss and Dave Min, Peg Corley of the LGBTQ Center OC, incoming Mayor Sue Kempf and Dr. Allyson Brooks of Hoag Women’s Health Institute.

The Laguna Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization that provides free, fresh, nutritious groceries to anyone in need. It is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road and is open weekday mornings. No appointment or proof of need is required to receive food. Learn about volunteer opportunities and donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

