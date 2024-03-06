NewLeftHeader

Kempf named 2024 mayor 121523

Kempf named 2024 mayor, Rounaghi as pro tem

By SARA HALL

In the city’s annual changing of the guard meeting this week, Laguna Beach City Council selected Sue Kempf as the 2024 mayor.

Councilmembers voted 4-0 on Tuesday (Dec. 12) for Kempf to move into the role for the upcoming year. Councilmember George Weiss abstained. In a separate vote of 5-0, Alex Rounaghi was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.

This is Kempf’s second term as mayor, previously serving in the role in 2022.

“It’s an honor to serve our community as Laguna Beach Mayor,” Kempf said in a prepared statement shared by the city on Wednesday. “Together with my colleagues on the City Council, we look forward to 2024 and our continued partnership with residents and business leaders as we all strive to make Laguna Beach a better place to live, work and visit.”

Kempf named 2024 mayor Kempf and Rounaghi

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Newly selected 2024 Mayor Sue Kempf and Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi

Although Weiss didn’t comment on his reasoning for abstaining from the vote, he recently raised an idea to rotate the mayoral role, which failed to find a majority of support and did not move forward. The item was before the council on November 21 as a request from Councilmember George Weiss to consider establishing a policy requiring rotation of the mayor and mayor pro tem roles.

Kempf is succeeding Councilmember Bob Whalen as mayor. Whalen previously served in the position as mayor in 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“It’s always an honor to serve as mayor, no matter whether you’ve done it once or more than once. It’s a great responsibility, something I take very seriously, and I’ve worked hard at to represent the community well,” Whalen said.

He contributed, everyone on the council helped with most of the projects listed in the proclamation, he added.

“It takes a team,” he said. “I’m really pleased to be working with this group of colleagues. I think we’re doing some good things and making some really good progress for the community.”

It is a responsibility to act as mayor, Whalen said, as the primary spokesperson for the city.

“I’ve always done my best to approach it with a sense of optimism and try to project what the city is, which I think is a well-run organization that has a lot of employees who work very hard every day to make this place go. None of us is perfect, but it’s really a team effort,” Whalen said.

They work hard and deserve a lot of credit, he added.

After some rearranging on the dais, Kempf read a proclamation for Whalen, commending him for his service as mayor in 2023.

He’s had a lot of accomplishment over the years, Kempf commented. He has diligently and passionately pursued issues of importance to the community and provided leadership regarding numerous projects and issues, Kempf read from the proclamation. Whalen worked collaboratively with his fellow councilmembers while addressing a number of issues and represented the city with dignity and respect, she added.

During public comment, a couple of speakers acknowledged Whalen for his service and thanked him for being professional, pragmatic and respectful.

Chair of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club Peggy Wolff said that through his three terms as mayor, Whalen has been a councilmember the community can be proud of with his “steadfast, thoughtful leadership style.” He has set an example for others to emulate, she added.

Barbara McMurray commented that Whalen has been a steady hand at the helm of the city’s government. He knows how to run a meeting and is always “polite, measured and calm.”

“I appreciate your calm demeanor, even when things get heated,” McMurray said.

Whalen has worked to make the city better, continuing to serve with grace and dignity as a civil servant, she added.

Later in the meeting, they appointed councilmembers to various organizations and committees. Some of the groups include Festival of the Arts board of directors, the League of California Cities OC Division, the Southern California Association of Governments, the South Orange County Association of Mayors, Laguna Art Museum board, Coastal Greenbelt Authority, Laguna Canyon Foundation and liaison appointments to the various city committees.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

