American Legion Auxiliary stuffs Christmas stockings 121523

American Legion Auxiliary stuffs Christmas stockings for our troops

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 gathered once again to stuff 105 homemade Christmas stockings. Each stocking was filled with cookies, chips, granola bars, beef jerky and cards with Christmas greetings.

(L-R) Rosalind Russell, Sharon Ashauer, Kathleen Masters, Beth Johnsen, Sandi Werthe and Ramona Loucks

Unit 222 started this tradition in 2015 and has shipped 1,035 stockings to date. This year’s stockings were shipped to our troops serving in Syria and Iraq, sending them a little bit of home while on deployment.

 

