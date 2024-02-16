NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new December events

Duo Tinkerhess - December 14

Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Duo Tinkerhess performs music from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries on the viola da gamba and triple harp, as well as on the cello and pedal harp. The engaged couple met at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where they are both currently students. Using period instruments with gut strings, the duo performs works by well-known and lesser-known composers, sparking the interest of amateurs and connoisseurs alike. Their first album of gallant music for cello and pedal harp is currently being edited and will be released in December 2023.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

Figure Drawing Workshop - December 15

Friday, Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop, Figure Drawing.

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45.

Series Dates: December 15 and January 19, February 16, 2024.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Storytime Saturday, December 16

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday, What to Do with a Box

Bring the little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

This month’s selection is What to Do with a Box by Jane Yolen and Chris Sheban. In partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, kids will use their imagination and creativity to think of inventive ways to use a box. Using teamwork and engineering, kids will construct a cardboard box fort in our STUDIO/Lab art-making space.

This event is free with museum admission. Kids under 12 always have free admission. Members: Free, Adults: $12, Youth 12 and under: Free, Active Military, Seniors, Students: $9.

For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

Film Screening, Theophilus Brown, More than Meets the Eye

Join LAM in the gallery for a documentary film screening about the life and art of Theophilus Brown. Shaped by WWII and his friendships with a “who’s who” list of luminary artists of his day, Theophilus takes us on the remarkable journey of his life in art.

Brown longed to be an artist from his early childhood. His first accolades came when he placed in an adult art show at the age of 13. Thrust into WWII as part of a heavy weapons company brought his privileged and sheltered upbringing to an end. After the war, he resumed his artistic journey with renewed commitment, meeting and being influenced by a who’s who list of artists including Picasso, Braque, DeKooning, Park, Diebenkorn, Thiebaud, Rothko and more.

 Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to: www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

