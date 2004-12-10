NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 121223

By TOM JOHNSON

It was a gift you don’t often see on a Christmas list

TJ headshot AugHave you noticed that nearly everyone is asking for year-end donations. You have non-profits sending email requests and/or letters with return envelopes into our mailboxes; the Salvation Army has their red buckets out with bells ringing outside stores; many stores are doing receipt round-up asks with the extra change going to a charity; and then there are the unwrapped toy donations going to the needy or, in many cases, to the children of our military personnel…yup, it’s that time of year. And realistically, it’s hard to argue with any of it ,because there’s so much need seemingly everywhere we turn.

It harkens me back to December 2004 and a different type of donation or gift that I was actually seeking. And I’m not afraid to say that this one was BIG…and personal!

Just two weeks before Christmas, December 10, 2004, to be exact, my brother Cliff answered my call and donated a kidney to me. Okay, to be honest, it wasn’t my call…he simply offered it out of the goodness of his heart as a result of my previous unfortunate medical news. It was an incredible, selfless gift.

Looking at a calendar, it’s hard to even fathom that it’s been 19 years since that time.

I remember it like it was yesterday. The night before surgery, we enjoyed a wonderful steak dinner together at a fabulous restaurant, just the two of us.

The dinner gave me a chance to thank him for what he was about to do early that next morning. And, to tell him how much I loved him, admired him and for the opportunity he had allowed mem which was to grow up in his shadow as the younger of two boys just 16 months apart.

Life is funny. Back in those early days, as kids, we fought at almost every turn. Most often initiated by me. Okay, let’s be honest, it was ALWAYS started by me! He simply tolerated my actions up to a point, until he decided that enough was enough and then easily put me in my place.

I could never figure out that the 16-month difference just made him bigger, stronger and faster. And, as a result, I never gave up trying.

Still, we were always so close. Bunk beds, with Cliff on the bottom and me on the top. When the lights went out at night, we’d talk until dreamland took us away.

Sure, he had his friends and I had mine, but we always looked out and cared for each other first.

Then, when the time came almost two decades ago, there he was, sacrificing his potential overall health to donate a kidney to save and prolong my life.

I’d like to think that I would have done the same thing for him if the circumstances were different. But that’s so easy to say.

Today, all these years later, I’m lucky, the kidney is still going strong. Cliff, who has always been a beast of a swimmer is still doing well. Yup, he’s suffered from two formidable challenges with cancer, but ultimately beat both of them.

I wouldn’t have expected anything less, knowing he was “bigger, stronger and faster” than anything even cancer might throw his way…or so I choose to believe.

As Christmas approaches and the date of December 10 turns for yet another year on the calendar, it once again reminds me of what he did.

For those of you struggling with health issues of your own, or with just life itself…or for those of you who are just fine but see others around you struggling…I hope you’ll either find what you need or step up and help those that aren’t so fortunate.

Tis’ the season of giving…remember?

Life is good in Laguna Beach…but we can all make it better!

Thank you Cliff! I want to once again remind you that I love you and thank you more than you’ll ever know.

Lucky for both of us, this story doesn’t end there. No, today Cliff and I are both grandfathers that enjoy watching our grandkids. Cliff enjoys being Poppy to his 6-year-old grandson Cal.

At the same time, I have three of my own: Kate (7), Curt (4) and Nick (3); and wouldn’t you know it that Curty and Nicky are just 15 months apart.

Can you say déjà vu all over again?

You guessed it, I get to watch a young version of Cliff and me seemingly do it all over again.

When those two little guys are awake, from morning to dusk, they’re fighting, wrestling, or teasing each other. It’s literally non-stop.

It’s funny, Nicky instigates almost everything (just like I did). And Curty is just cooler than cool (much like my brother), until he no longer can be. And then he lets Nicky have it and in an instant, it’s over.

Sound familiar?

And as much I as love, love, love Curty, there’s just a little part of me that quietly cheers for Nicky…but in actuality, I know it’s pointless…remember the “bigger, stronger, faster.”

Every time I see him lose the next battle, I shed a little tear, but with a smile on my face knowing they have each other for their lifetimes ahead. Trust me, there couldn’t be anything better than to have a brother to share it with.

• • •

Reminder: This weekend, December 15-17, is the last chance for people to visit the 2023 Winter Fantasy holiday art festival at the Sawdust Art Festival grounds.

Doors are open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fair Game sleigh

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Winter Fantasy Town Square

Fair Game artisans

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sarvi and Jason’s combined booth of jewelry and blown glass is among the many vendors

And Friday, Dec. 15, Laguna Beach residents get in free! It’s a great day to visit, to avoid crowds, shop and visit with Santa Claus, as you share in the holiday spirit. For more info and to purchase tickets, go here.

• • •

Village Laguna will hold this year’s holiday party next Monday, Dec. 18 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 6 p.m. There are several items to complete before getting to their annual potluck feast.

First up is the election of board members for 2024, followed by the distribution of donations to the organizations they help to support.

Then it’s time for their holiday meal. They’ll provide the basics – turkey, ham, rolls and condiments, wine, soda and water. Those attending are asked to bring a favorite side dish, salad, or dessert (enough for 8-10) to share.

All are welcome!

Come out and enjoy.

 

