Emerging LBHS artists and Iconic Ornaments 121223

Emerging LBHS artists and Iconic Ornaments turn Engel & Völkers into a festive gallery

By DIANNE RUSSELL

With the help of 13 arts students from Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) and Jackson and Sawyer Collins, founders of Iconic Ornaments, the Engel & Völkers on Ocean Avenue is full of creative art and holiday spirit.

They have created a gallery setting, whereby their office Christmas tree is decorated with amazing ornaments from Iconic Ornaments, who designs ornaments of local historic buildings and community favorites like the trolley, Greeter and iconic lifeguard tower.

Photos by Amy Denes

The Christmas tree was decorated by Jackson and Sawyer Collins of Iconic Ornaments

“At Engel & Völkers, we love our community, and I am very passionate about supporting our local businesses, artists and students,” said Lindsay Clark Shields of Engel & Völkers. I am so excited for the students to be getting some exposure. We have a beautiful office space in Laguna Beach with great foot traffic. What better way to support our young emerging artists than giving them a gallery space? Art is such a big part of the local community, and we are proud to give our clients a taste of what makes Laguna Beach so special. Having these talented students share their work throughout our office brightens our workday, so please come by and see for yourselves!”

A big shout-out to all the 13 artists whose work is on display through the month of December.

Most of the students are part of the LBUSD’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathway in Arts, Media and Entertainment. While in high school, students have the opportunity to enroll in Career Pathways, which gives students a glimpse into different careers.

Artists on exhibit: Sydney Ford, Charley Jerabek, Leila Ho, Andrea Billy, Aiya Hammoud, Trisha Maoreen Dujale, Julia Mitchell, Ella Viloria, Zoe Duncan, Leo Wittkop, Ariana Nikkhah, Sam O’Neill and Hannah Tyus.

“This is my first year teaching art at Laguna Beach High School. I have been teaching for 29 years in other districts and I am so fortunate to be teaching art in this amazing community,” said Shelley Juhl-O’Brien, LBHS art teacher. “When I was hired, my first thought was, ‘How can I get my students’ art out in the community?’ I have been able to do this, with my personal and professional background, in addition to the support of my administration and the district office. Students here at the high school have participated in the PTA Reflections contest, the LPAPA plein air event at Heisler Park, presented various pieces on our campus and participated at Hospitality Night.”

LBHS Trolley – the first ornament produced by Iconic Ornaments in 2021

Juhl-Obrien continued, “The CTE program focuses on opening the scope for students interested in the field of art and providing them with real-world experiences. The art that is on display at Engel & Völkers is a variety of projects showcasing the talents of all levels of students. From Art Production I, studying texture and watercolors during American Indian Heritage Month to Art Production II, researching native plants and flowers and creating Botanical Illustrations to AP Drawing concentration studies for portfolio development. You can see that my view on art is to learn the basics, and then learn to take risks through play, discovery and hands-on learning. The Visual/Commercial Arts pathway offers students the opportunity to learn industry techniques and develop skills needed to be successful in the Arts, Media and Entertainment Sector...one of the fastest growing sectors.

“My students are gifted and eager to learn. They come to class every day and are excited to be creative and are proud of the artwork they produce and that brings me joy. Teaching art in Laguna Beach is different. These kids walk down Coast Highway daily, have families that support arts education, and go to schools that encourage creative thinking and you can see this in their art. It is special and it is unique, and I get to be a part of this journey with them. I hope we have more opportunities to showcase their art in the community and provide students with more career and post-secondary opportunities. I am so proud of all my students and am excited to see what they do next.”

“Parry’s Phacelia” by Hannah Tyus

Hannah Tyus offers her comments. “The CTE program has helped me open my eyes to a different perspective of art. Being in an art class instead of creating by myself has allowed me to receive feedback from teachers and peers on how I can make my art better. I do not plan on making art a career, but I know that I want to incorporate aspects of it and continue to be creative throughout my life, whether it is through art, sewing, or designing.

Being part of the CTE program means my classes will teach me career-oriented skills that I can continue to use after I graduate. Even if I do not end up with a career in the art field, knowing how to create, collaborate and receive constructive criticism from people is something I know I will be thankful for in my professional career.

“I have been creating art since I could hold a pencil; and with that came occasional art contests that I would enter in. Throughout elementary school, I would enter the Reflections contest or smaller contests at my school and would have my work displayed. Last year, a piece I created for my AP portfolio was selected to be displayed at City Hall, as well. It is such an amazing feeling seeing your work in public for everyone to see.

“Our assignment for the work displayed at Hospitality Night was to create an illustration or painting of a flower or plant that is found locally. I thought the flower Parry’s Phacelia was so beautiful and wanted to try to recreate it.

“I have always been interested in art. Whether it is painting, sewing, jewelry making, or upcycling old clothes; I love to make things myself instead of buying them. It feels so good to have something that no one else has, because you are the one who created it.”

“They’re All Judging You” by Sydney Ford

Sydney Ford offered her perspective: “Personally, I did not take the CTE program. I am a senior and this is my first art class I have ever taken since the required one in middle school. I decided to take this class to work on my own personal art and expand it further. I do not plan on making it a career, definitely just a fun hobby for me to do and a way to get out my creativity and express myself.

“Since being a part of this art class, I have been able to experiment with many different materials and things that I had never had access to before this, so it has definitely expanded my abilities and it has been a great experience. I have had pieces displayed in public before, but all of them happened when I was in elementary school. I come from a family of artists, so I have always had an interest in it. My inspiration behind my piece was honestly just how it feels to be a human. Constantly feeling judged by the people around you and especially as a teenager, being looked down upon by adults thinking they know everything just because they are adults. It’s the people who judge who will be judged and that’s why I depicted them as clowns. It is a new style for me, and I used sharpies to complete this piece.”

“Morning Glory” by Charley Jerabek

Charley Jerabek had a lot to say about her experience in the CTE program, and is excited to have her first art piece shown locally.

“The CTE class has motivated me to continue pushing myself in my art and has taken me out of my comfort zone. I am definitely looking into art schools for college and would love to pursue something artsy in the future as well.

“This program is something I am very motivated to succeed in and find a lot of joy in taking. I have been pushed in this program and my art skills have made significant improvements since I started. I recommend this program if you enjoy art and are looking for an art career in the future.

“I have had a few pieces shown locally but this is one of the first and it was so exciting.

“Our prompt was to illustrate a plant local to Laguna Beach. I did some research and was drawn to the Morning Glory flower. Then I decided the materials I was going to use and went to work.

“I have always been very creative and find myself expressing myself with different forms of art. I am a visual learner therefore enjoy putting my thoughts and ideas out into a sketch book.

“I have had many art teachers in the past which are all so different. Ms. JOB (Juhl-O’Brien), my current art teacher, has pushed me to think more out of the box with my art, which has opened my eyes to so much more I can do, that I didn’t know before.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the artists’ gallery and the exquisite Christmas tree at Engel & Völkers (until the end of December). The art pieces and Iconic Ornaments are for sale. They would make great Christmas gifts.

Congratulations to all these talented artists.

Engel & Völkers is located at 312 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information about Iconic Ornaments, go to www.iconicornaments.org.