This week in Breakers sports 121223

This week in Breakers sports

Tuesday, Dec. 12

3 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at Newport Harbor

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball at San Clemente

Thursday, Dec. 14

4 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. Huntington Beach

Friday, Dec. 15

6:30 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Tesoro

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Aliso Niguel

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBA – Girls Soccer vs. TBD in the Best of the West Tournament

12 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at Oaks Christian

Past week’s results

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Girls Water Polo lost to Orange Lutheran, 15-4, at Santiago Canyon College

Girls Basketball lost to Mark Keppel, 61-28, in the Orangewood Academy Tournament

Boys Soccer lost at Irvine, 1-0

Thursday, Dec. 7

Girls Water Polo won at JSerra, 15-8

Girls Soccer beat St. Margaret’s, 2-0

Friday, Dec. 8

Boys Soccer lost to Laguna Hills, 2-1

Saturday, Dec. 9

Girls Soccer beat Kennedy/La Palma, 1-0, in the Best of the West Tournament

Girls Soccer beat Serrano, 3-0, in the Best of the West Tournament

 

