Rotary Club of Laguna Beach provides filled suitcases 121223

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach provides filled suitcases to teens in foster care

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has donated 27 filled suitcases to My Own, A Case for Kids to be given to foster children in the Orange County foster care system.

With donations provided by the club and many of its 58 members, the club and Laguna Beach High School students came together to purchase and pack the suitcases and items designated for teens, ages 13 and over. Each suitcase includes a sheet set, blanket, clothing, socks and underwear, toiletries, comb or brush, books, hat or jewelry, a gift card or small game or toy and a handwritten note of encouragement.

Rotary Club big group

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, along with Debby Thrailkill of My Own, A Case for Kids, join together to pack and donate 27 suitcases to children in the OC foster care system

My Own, A Case for Kids is a philanthropic organization that provides filled suitcases to the Orange County Social Services Agency, which distributes the cases. Since the organization’s inception in February 2023, it has donated 699 suitcases to children in foster care. Co-founder Debby Thrailkill was recently honored in Laguna Beach with the 2023 Kindness Hero award by the Ability Awareness Project Kindness. Anyone interested in learning more about My Own, A Case for Kids can reach the organization (Debby, co-founder Nikki Cummings or team members Isabel Bloom and Christina Bowen) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Rotary Club veterans

Veteran members of the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach pack much-needed suitcases

“When Debby spoke at one of our recent meetings to introduce her organization, her mission touched the hearts of our members,” said René Williams, the club’s president for 2023-2024. “Through individual and club donations, we raised enough money to provide the 27 suitcases now, with more in the new year. It was an easy decision to make the suitcase donations our 2023 holiday project.”

Rotary Club ladies

Rotary members joined by Debby Thrailkill and Isabel Bloom of My Own, A Case for Kids

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is a volunteer organization that makes positive changes within the Laguna Beach community through fundraising and acts of service. The club meets weekly at lunch each Friday in the Forest Room at the Laguna Presbyterian Church. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach and its philanthropic efforts is encouraged to visit www.lagunabeachrotary.org.

 

