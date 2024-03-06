NewLeftHeader

Susi Q has become a mecca for writers, offering several novel, memoir and short story classes as well as hosting writing workshops, including the regular Monday meeting of Third Street Writers.

Now there’s also a class for people who don’t necessarily consider themselves writers, but who would love to record the impactful events of their lives.

In January 2024, Rickie Redman, director of Aging in Place Services, will lead a Guided Autobiography class entitled “My Life Has a Story – A Guided Autobiography (GAB) Writing Class.”

The free class will take place on five consecutive Wednesdays beginning January 24 from 1:30-3 p.m. Register here. Class size is limited to 16.

“Each participant writes a two-page story on a particular theme each week, brings the story to class and reads it to a small group of receptive classmates,” Redman said. “Writing and sharing life stories with others is an ideal way to find new meaning in life and to put life events into perspective.”

Director of Programs and Communications, Jo Ann Ekblad, added, “What’s so cool about GAB is that it makes sense for those of us who want to chronicle the events of our lives – without worrying about our skills or otherwise as writers – and the opportunity to recount our life history for our families is wonderful.”

Writing can be therapeutic and certainly keeps the brains of older adults active. Also, people in writing groups tend to bond with each other, which is great socially and emotionally as they share experiences, memories and writing challenges, she added.

FOA artist and former professor of film at Chapman, Rick Ferncase, explained what attracted him to writing after retirement.

“I’d written poetry as an undergrad and reference books as a professor and always believed you should write what you know. Since I had never experienced homicide or a difficult upbringing, I thought I had nothing compelling to say to a reader. Then I read a memoir by Bill Bryson that detailed the transgressions and misadventures of his childhood, and it hit me: I could write about my experiences with a sense of fun and humor, too.”

And then there’s 91-year-old John Skelly, who has written eight books of memoirs for his children and grandchildren, and is now embarking on a thriller involving a murder and hypocritical clergymen.

“Techniques and little ideas opened me up to pursue a story I call Unholy Hill. It’s a story about a friend’s murder as well as the hypocrisy within my fellow clergy. It’s been fun to just let it flow answering [the] question, “What if? What if?  What if? It’s amazing where it’s taking me. Crazy places, full of truth, some danger and adventure.”

At the age of 85, Carole Zavala has just published a YA fantasy novel that she began writing more than 50 years ago.

“I think writing at this stage/age has been easier as I’ve had more time and resources for the process. Taking a class, hiring a coach and utilizing the new self-publishing technology made it easier for me to stay focused. I also realized I didn’t have another 50 years to get it finished!”

Married couple Rod (80) and wife Josette (71), a former psychotherapist, also took a writing class at the Susi Q recently.

According to Josette, “Connecting to and fostering the honest expression of experience and feelings is the challenge in writing and in therapy. Telling one’s story is helpful and often healing. I find the writing difficult but satisfying.

“Rod and I have now something new in common, which is a gift at our ages and after 40 years of marriage. Although we have written side by side, we have not previously been this together in our endeavors.”

For more information about the Guided Autobiography Class, visit www.thesusiq.org. Third Street Writers meet every Monday at 8:45-11:45 a.m. There is no cost to join. Additional writing classes will be scheduled for the fall.

 

