LCAD Inaugural Permanent Collection Exhibition FP 120823

LCAD Inaugural Permanent Collection Exhibition continues through January 21, 2024

Join Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) in celebrating their Inaugural Permanent Collection Exhibition, a testament to the dedication and creativity of their alumni. The exhibition will run through January 21, 2024 at LCAD Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

lcad inaugural Barker Hill

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LCAD

Aidan Barker-Hall, “Climbing the Cathedral,” oil on canvas, BFA Drawing + Painting 2016

This selection of their collection showcases the diverse talents and perspectives of LCAD’s budding artists and innovators. Each piece on display reflects their unique journeys, passions and inspirations. From vibrant canvases to sculptures, this exhibition is a celebration of their growth and commitment to the arts and academia.

lcad inagural Tjia

Click on photo for a larger image

Hannah Tjia, “Kodiak,” oil on panel, 2022, BFA Drawing + Painting 2023

As LCAD unveils this alumni-centered collection, they invite visitors to immerse themselves in their world, explore their narratives, and witness the transformative power of education and creativity.

LCAD Gallery admission is always free.

Gallery Hours, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

 

