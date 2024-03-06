NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! extends Live! FP 120823

Laguna Live! adds Duo Tinkerhess concert for kids at BGCLB

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to exciting events.

Zach Churchill at Laguna Beach Library –Tuesdays through December 19

Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Laguna Live! has added another four sessions to their popular series of Live! Music Matters – their free interactive music sessions for children up to age six at the Laguna Beach Library.

Attendees sing, dance, play child-friendly percussion instruments and enjoy all the benefits of Live! Music.

Duo Tinkerhess on December 14

Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Live at the Museum

More Music for Laguna’s Kids Prior to Live at the Museum Performance

Duo Tinkerhess

In addition to the free Live! Music Matters sessions at the Laguna Beach Library, Laguna Live! is treating the kids at the Boys & Girls Club to an enchanting assembly concert on Thursday, Dec. 14. Performing are multi-instrumentalists, Duo Tinkerhess.

In the evening following their performance at the Boys & Girls Club, Duo Tinkerhess will perform for Laguna Live!’s monthly chamber music series, Live! at the Museum, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum. The concert is free for members of Laguna Live! and members of the museum; $14 for non-members.

Children’s programs presented by Laguna Live! are supported by funds from the Assistance League.

Duo Tinkerhess performs music from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries on the viola da gamba and triple harp, as well as on the cello and pedal harp. The engaged couple met at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where they are both currently students. Using period instruments with gut strings, the duo performs works by well-known and lesser-known composers, sparking the interest of amateurs and connoisseurs alike. Their first album of gallant music for cello and pedal harp is currently being edited and will be released in December 2023.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended., Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

