NewLeftHeader

Winter Fantasy offers Black Friday special FP 120823

Share this story

Winter Fantasy offers Black Friday special and adds more Sawdust classes

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy, a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival, continues through December 17 – every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine – from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

33rd Annual Winter Fantasy

Black Friday Special: Valid Fridays only during Winter Fantasy 2023

These promotional tickets may be used on Fridays ONLY.

Fridays: December 1, 8, 15: Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Adults: $7, Seniors, 65+: $4, Children, age 6-12: $2, Children, age 5 and Under: Free.

Promotional tickets may be used on Fridays ONLY.

Military receive free admission with each valid ID at the Box Office (in person only).

Tickets will arrive by email with a QR code on them. If not in the inbox, please check the Junk/Spam folder.

Step into a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by more than 160 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus.

Winter fantasy ornament

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Winter Wonderland awaits…

Winter Fantas Sawdust boy with goat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Fun for the entire family

Tickets: Adults: $10; Seniors, 65+: $7; Children, age 6-12: $5 and Children, age 5 and Under: Free. Tickets may be used any day of the festival. Veterans receive free admission with each valid ID at the Box Office (in person only).

For more information on winter artists, entertainment and art classes, go here. For tickets, click here.

In addition, Sawdust Art Festival’s fall schedule, not only hosts a selection of new and returning, vibrant classes taught by local Sawdust artists, but also launches an exciting and much anticipated afterschool program, After School Art at the Sawdust.

Fun and educational, the after-school program is aimed at youth ages 10-18 and will cover a wide variety of art forms that include printmaking, painting, ceramics and mixed media. Each afternoon explores a different medium, and some may offer two or three different activities, giving students a deeper understanding of how that medium works.

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Afternoon Art Classes

Offering workshops through the end of November, “After School Art” is aimed at igniting the imagination of students and allowing them to explore their creative selves. Students can sign up for one or more classes, and those students who register for a four-week program will receive a complimentary tote bag filled with a variety of wonderful art supplies. Classes run from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesdays in October, and from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays in November.

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic

Sawdust Art Classes’ fall offering is also brim-full with other artist-led art classes!

sawdust art glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Master Glassblowing

Sawdust Art Classes have many expressive and informative classes offered every week that the Sawdust Art Festival wants to share with you (far too many to mention here!). Visit Sawdust online (click here) for detailed information on classes, times and listings. They can’t wait to share the magic of art with you!

There are too many classes to list here, but this is a sampling.

winter fantasy mosaic

Click on photo for a larger image

Introduction to Mosaic Art – December 9

Saturday, Dec. 9

Introduction to Mosaic Art

Dates, two-day workshop

Day 2 of 2: Saturday, December 9, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: $350.

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, you will create a mosaic that you will be proud to display. It will open a whole new world of creativity that you can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, he will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really home in on the fine details and finishing your artwork. This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics.

Cost: $350 per student which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive instruction over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board. Maximum 10 students per class.If you are a larger group, please contact them directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

sawdust art portraits

Click on photo for a larger image

Portrait Photography – December 14

December 14, 9 a.m.

January 25, 2024 10 a.m.

Portrait Photography with Mary Church

Looking to feel good in front of the camera and confident behind the lens? Wondering how to master the elements of light, pose and mood? In this one-on-one class, professional Photographer Mary Church will take you step-by-step through the process, helping you to understand the fundamentals of how to use light and light settings, equipment choices, backgrounds, poses and clothing options. You will be photographed and photographing, allowing you the perspective from both model and photographer. The class will take place in a Studio Setting using natural light photography.

This is a two-hour class; you will receive one 5" x 7" and two 4" x 6" photographs – just in time for those holiday cards.

Price includes all materials and wine.

Cost: $150.

winter fantasy body mapping

Body Mapping - December 14

Thursday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.

Body Mapping Healing Class with Mary Church

Unlock the blocks of your creativity with Mary Church. Certified massage therapist and Polarity Body healer working with all age groups, Church begins her class with chakra mediation, allowing you to connect the spiritual planes with sound and color. This class is about positive self-discovery through art in a joyful, meditative way. She encourages you to have fun while outlining your physical body onto block paper using various art materials such as oil pastels and watercolors. Then, tapping into the polarity process (thought energies linked with the elements of the body) you will begin to unlock stored stress that allows the wheelhouse of creativity to flow. The result is a powerful body map that will promote meditation and the continual release of stress through time.

This class is suitable for all ages, and family groups are very welcome.

Cost: $120.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.