Changing of the guard on council agenda 120823

Changing of the guard on council agenda, also consider Downtown plan phase two, reduce permit fees for outdoor dining, upgrade to public safety records management system

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council has several notable items on the agenda for next week’s meeting, with the highlight of the night being the annual changing of the guard, as the councilmembers select a new mayor and mayor pro tem.

At the Tuesday (Dec. 12) meeting, council will consider: A new mayor and mayor pro tem; appoint councilmembers to various organizations and committees; introduction to the Downtown Specific Plan update, phase II changes; a reduction of temporary use permit fees related to the extension of the outdoor dining and parklet program; an upgrade of the public safety records management system; the Environmental Sustainability Committee 2024-25 workplan, and a request to consider the Housing and Human Services Committee’s recommendation to establish a local housing trust fund.

Next week, council will select a new mayor and mayor pro tem for 2024

At the beginning of the regular meeting, during extraordinary business, council will recognize outgoing Mayor Bob Whalen and select a new mayor and mayor pro tem for the upcoming year. Council will also decide on an updated seating arrangement of the dais. The outgoing and new mayor and mayor pro tem typically share some remarks as well.

The ceremonious event is a bit more notable this year following a recent contentious discussion regarding an idea to rotate the mayoral role, which failed to find a majority of support.

The item was before the council on November 21 as a request from Councilmember George Weiss to consider establishing a policy requiring rotation of the mayor and mayor pro tem roles.

At the November meeting, Whalen, who has held the position of mayor five times over the last six years, confirmed that he won’t take on the position for the upcoming year.

Later in the meeting, council will appoint members to various organizations and committees and ad hoc subcommittees, and consider or make any changes to appointments, as desired.

The organizations and committees include Festival of the Arts board of directors, the League of California Cities OC Division, the Southern California Association of Governments, the South Orange County Association of Mayors, Laguna Art Museum board, Coastal Greenbelt Authority, Laguna Canyon Foundation and liaison appointments to the various city committees.

City Council will consider Downtown Specific Plan updates and reducing the temporary use permit fee the outdoor dining and parklet program

During regular business, council will hear an introduction to the Downtown Specific Plan update, phase II changes.

Council decided in 2019 to complete the comprehensive update to the DSP in two phases. The first phase was adopted in 2020 and implemented in 2022, and it included streamlining of the business permitting process and new parking standards for non-residential uses. The housing, building height and parcel merger components of the DSP update were bifurcated, to be addressed separately and in coordination with the housing element update as phase II. The housing element update was completed and certified by the state in February.

Staff prepared an outline of the draft phase II updates for council’s review next week, which is part of the process to prepare an adequate environmental analysis.

The aim is to provide more permissive development standards for affordable housing. Some of the key updates in phase II of the DSP include changes to height restrictions, changes to maximum residential density, changes to lot merger regulations, changes to the urban design guidelines, changes to the allowed uses and changes to parking requirements.

On the consent calendar, (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider a reduction of temporary use permit fees related to the extension of the outdoor dining and parklet program.

Council voted 4-1 (Councilmember Alex Rounaghi dissented) on November 7 and approved extending the program for another two years until Jan. 1, 2026. The program includes businesses utilizing private and public parking spaces for outdoor dining through temporary use permits.

All participating businesses will be required to renew their respective TUPs with the planning commission, scheduled for January 17, 2024. According to next week’s agenda report, to streamline the review and approval process, the TUP applications will be presented as a comprehensive package for the commission to consider. Considering the shortened timeframe allocated for this analysis of a consolidated action, staff is recommending the council approve a reduced TUP fee, from $1,672 to $382, for all applicants requesting to continue with outdoor dining.

The outdoor dining program was approved in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor dining. The action authorized outdoor dining and outdoor display of merchandise on the adjacent storefront sidewalk through the approval of a temporary use permit. It was later expanded to include the parklet program.

Since the program's inception, staff has approved 30 TUPs for outdoor dining and retail display in the Downtown and other locations. There are 15 restaurants currently participating in the outdoor dining program. There are four restaurants (Hapi Sushi of Laguna, Slice Pizza, Sushi Laguna and The Wharf) that have decided not to renew their permits and their parklets have been removed.

The program was first extended in August 2020 and again in January 2021. After Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill in October 2021 that allowed jurisdictions with outdoor dining to reduce the number of required parking spaces for existing business uses, the program was extended again in November 2021.

In May, council approved a market rate fee schedule for outdoor dining programs/parklets on public property in Downtown. The rate was set at $5 per square foot, per month, plus a $4,500 maintenance fee.

According to the staff report, the standard fee for ATUP approval by the Planning Commission is $1672 and the director of community development tup approval fee is $382. The fees are based on the staff time and cost associated with processing the application.

“Given the streamlined process of preparing the TUP applications as a consolidated package, coupled with the fact that the TUPs are not for new projects but rather existing outdoor dining, it is anticipated that the time and cost for each application will be substantially reduced,” the staff report reads.

Also during regular business at next week’s meeting, council will consider an upgrade of the public safety records management system.

If approved, the action will authorize the city manager to execute agreements with Hexagon to upgrade the system for $1,004,509 and to purchase a mobile field reporting software add-on for $94,200. The item also includes authorization to utilize $150,000 of the IT Master Plan to fund unforeseen challenges during the implementation and public safety overtime for possible configuration, training and implementation assistance.

Staff from the police, fire and marine safety departments, as well as the information technology division, evaluated various options and concluded that hexagon offers the best solution for replacing and upgrading the computer aided dispatch and records management system.

The upgraded records management system will improve features, functionality and security, according to the staff report. The mobile filled reporting software will allow police officers to complete reports on mobile devices in the field, saving both time and resources, staff notes in the report. The contingency funds will ensure a smooth transition and minimize any disruption to public safety operations.

A key component of a functional computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system that emergency responders use is a robust records management system (RMS). Laguna Beach Police Department has an integrated RMS with the current system, while the fire and marine safety departments rely on an external third-party RMS. The current CAD/RMS system was initially implemented in 2006, followed by a CAD upgrade in 2015. The RMS system has not been updated since its original implementation in 2006.

The city previously launched a request for proposals in 2019 and awarded a contract with Soma Global. The system was expected go live in late 2021. Due to the inability to meet the promised go-live date and other critical milestones, as well as recurring failures of the software during the implementation, the city terminated the agreement with the company in March 2023.

The existing RMS system has now become outdated and no longer meets current needs, according to the staff report. Both hardware and software are becoming obsolete, with IT staff confirming their anticipated useless by mid-to-late 2024.

“The urgency has created a narrow time frame for staff to identify a suitable replacement system,” the report reads.

There is less cause for concern to replace the CAD system, which was more recently upgraded and does not need immediate attention. Staff anticipates that it can be updated in 2025 or shortly thereafter.

Also on the agenda during regular business, council will consider the Environmental Sustainability Committee’s 2024-25 workplan.

The committee provides the council with advice on environmental policies and initiatives. They also present a two-year work plan outlining subject areas the group aims to research, with the intention of potentially recommending future initiatives. The plan focuses on climate change, protecting wildlife, reducing waste, improving ocean health and public education.

Some of the 2024-25 workplan projects include: Items related to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan; clean energy technology; alternative transportation programs; building codes for new builds and major renovations; small scale climate related projects; processes and frameworks; research and make recommendations on drone use versus fireworks for July 4, 2024; related to ocean water quality improvement; supporting the city’s transition from Waste Management to CR&R; social media campaigns, and developing a lecture series related to ocean Marine Protected Areas and information about waste, trash and recycling.

Next week, the council will also consider a request to establish a local housing trust fund from the Housing and Human Services Committee.

HHSC discussed the issue at their Nov. 30, 2022 meeting, and earlier this year made an official recommendation.

Staff is presenting the committee’s recommendation to the council to determine if there is a consensus to proceed with further analysis.

If directed to move forward, staff will conduct further fiscal and legal analysis to determine the requirements to establish a local housing trust fund.

A Housing Trust Fund provides dedicated sources of revenue to support housing needs, committee member Jacquie Schaefgen explained at the 2022 meeting. While each one is unique, they essentially create loans and grants for various housing-related purposes, but the primary aim is construction of new affordable housing.

First up during regular business at next week’s meeting is a public hearing and balloting process for a proposed underground utility assessment district for Woods Cove.

At the end of next week’s meeting, council will hold a public hearing to consider an appeal of a design review approval in a coastal development permit to construct a 7,584-square-foot three-story single-family dwelling with an attached three-car garage on a vacant blufftop property at 31451 Coast Highway. Staff is recommending that council deny the appeal, sustain DRB’s decision to approve the project and modify their decision to include more restrictive conditions.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on December 11 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on December 12 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on December 12, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.