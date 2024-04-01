NewLeftHeader

By TOM JOHNSON

City seeking residents to apply for available board and commission positions

TJ headshot AugDespite what some people may think, there’s more to making the City of Laguna Beach work effectively than just the five city councilmembers and staff inside city hall. There are a number of committees and boards whose representatives are selected and approved periodically by City Council, whose tasks are vital.

Currently, these are the open positions for potential applicants to consider. The city council is accepting applications for the Design Review Board, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee and View Restoration Committee.

Interviews and appointments for these will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at 5 p.m., by the City Council.

Applicants may also be contacted by City Councilmembers prior to that time. Residents who are interested in serving should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949.497.0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Terms on any of the below listed boards or commissions will begin April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2026.

Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board – 2 positions

This board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council to consider requests for variances from the zoning code.

These members also sit as the city’s Design Review Board serving a two-year term and with compensation in the amount of $392 per month. The board meets bi-monthly generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. The time commitment is approximately 10 hours per week.

Board members are expected to visit the sites and review the plans of projects prior to the meeting. The board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate would be an asset.

Environmental Sustainability Committee – 4 positions

This is currently a nine-member advisory body to the City Council, with one alternate. The purpose is researching, reviewing and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10-15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and often require a great deal of preparation time.

Heritage Committee – 2 positions

A five-member body that serves in an advisory role on matters pertaining to historic preservation and also reviews applications for the city’s Historic Register. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee – 4 positions

A seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

Recreation Committee – 4 positions

A nine-member body, with two alternates, that directs the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

View Restoration Committee – 2 positions

The five-member committee conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment. Members adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. Committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.

The city needs concerned and involved citizens to fill these roles, so consider applying.

• • •

There is no better way to start your day this holiday season than pancakes with Jolly Old St. Nick on the Sawdust Art Festival grounds! This Sunday, Dec. 10, don’t miss Breakfast with Santa and the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association from 8:30-10 a.m. Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast cooked by our local firefighters, art activities and storytime, photos with Santa and admission to Winter Fantasy! Proceeds will benefit a local charity to be named. It’s $25 for adults; $19 for children 3-17 and youngsters age 2 and under are free. Go here to purchase your tickets online.

• • •

There’s a Solstice Sea Star search beginning this weekend and running through December 27 that is being initiated by the California Academy of Sciences.

The goal is to find and document sea stars living along the coast. The Academy is particularly interested in sunflower stars and giant pink sea stars, but would like any and all stars documented.

According to the Academy, “sunflower stars are incredibly important as keystone predators in the kelp forests and were especially hard-hit by sea star wasting syndrome.”

Although the Academy knows that there are still some out there, they simply admit they’re hard to find.

If you’re interested in participating, download the free iNaturalist app and use it to document your findings.

A couple of things: You’ll want low tides on your searches and you HAVE TO BE GENTLE in the tidepools. To read more about the project, go here.

• • •

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley is inviting you to lace up your sneakers and join her for a Wellness Wednesday Walk in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park next week on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Supervisor plans to take a guided 1.5-mile walk along Mary’s Trail to the Barbara’s Lake Trail. The Orange County Parks Interpretive team will provide those joining in with fun facts all about the park.

Interested in partaking? Meet her at the Nix Nature Center located at 18751 Laguna Canyon Road. Here’s a map to assist you with parking.

• • •

Here’s something fun planned. On Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m., the South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along.

According to organizers, “neighbors and friends are invited to bring treats, their singing voices and even instruments to accompany the Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy as they perform songs guaranteed to spread holiday cheer.”

The Garden Committee will provide beverages and songbooks. The Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

• • •

So, maybe you want to be in the 2024 Pageant of the Masters? Why not? First off, you have to be able to stand still for 90 seconds. Try it, it’s difficult.

But, if you can, the Pageant is hosting an Open Casting Call from January 5-7, 2024, in search of volunteers for next summer’s show, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

And here’s a bonus, everyone who signs up to volunteer during this event will be entered into a special drawing for two tickets to Disneyland® Park.

Here’s where to go if you’re interested – www.foapom.com/volunteer.

Volunteers of all ages (5 and up) and sizes are needed and no prior theater experience is necessary.

And maybe you don’t want to be out front, and that’s okay, because volunteers are also needed for many roles backstage including wardrobe, makeup, headdress, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers.

The Casting Call will be held backstage on the Festival of Arts grounds. Dates and times are Friday and Saturday Jan. 5 and 6 from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 2-5 p.m.

It takes more than 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, to put on the Pageant production each summer. “Volunteers are the heart and soul of our show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, FOA marketing/PR director. “Their dedication and passion are the driving forces behind the magic we create, turning each production into a masterpiece. Without our volunteers, the Pageant would not be possible.”

